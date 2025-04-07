Fareham play areas with broken equipment being examined ahead of revamp with new kit

By Noni Needs

Local Democracy Reporter

Published 7th Apr 2025, 15:04 BST
Play areas around Fareham are being assessed for improvements that will take place towards the end of this year.

An officer told members at a Fareham Borough Council leisure and community scrutiny panel that three parks across the area are up for improvement.

Public consultations are running throughout March and April to let local residents have their say on their local play area improvements.

An officer told members at a Fareham Borough Council leisure and community scrutiny panel that three parks across the area are up for improvement. | LDRS

As part of the current five-year play area improvement programme, Hollybrook Gardens in Park Gate, St Michael’s Road in Locks Heath and Bellfield in Titchfield play areas will receive an upgrade later this year.

The council report said after the council’s streetscene team visited and assessed the play areas, the improvements proposed included: replacing existing deteriorating equipment, installing inclusive equipment, new floor graphics and games, play panels, a communication board and painting existing equipment.

In 2022, the council approved £500,000 spending as part of a five-year play and recreational facilities improvement programme to keep the council’s existing facilities accessible and well maintained.

The council has 46 play areas located across the borough for children and young people of all abilities up to the age of 15 years old including three large destination play areas at Holly Hill, Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee Park, and Abbey Meadows.

Related topics:Fareham Borough CouncilLocal Democracy Reporting Service

