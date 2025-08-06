A developer has submitted plans for the final part in the jigsaw puzzle to build more than 120 homes near Fareham.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A reserved matters application to decide appearance, landscaping, layout and scale for six self-build plots on land to the south of Funtley Road, has now been received by Fareham Borough Council.

Outline planning for the plots was green-lit as part of application P/23/1544/RM after an appeal was allowed to build up to 125 one, two, three and four-bedroom homes, a community building or local shop, a new community park, landscaping and access.

Illustration of six self-build custom houses on land south of Funtley Road, Funtley | ECE Architecture/LDRS

This would happen after demolishing existing buildings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The reserved matter application for 119 homes, park and community space was approved by the council in September 2024.

Emma Sibley of Turley has now submitted two applications on behalf of Vistry Southern for six self or custom build plots running along the Funtley Road, Funtley.

The custom build statement said: “The custom build site has been carefully designed to reflect the character and context of the surrounding area. Each plot has been developed in accordance with the custom build passports. The resulting proposals demonstrate a considered and cohesive design approach that integrates seamlessly with the wider approved development, contributing positively to the overall vision for the site.”

The statement said the wider development is divided into three areas defined with different characters, a village Green, a country park/green and a Funtley Road character.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The self-build plots 41 to 46, currently have two planning applications submitted which are similar apart from differences in external building material treatments said the covering letter.

The plots have design guides known as “plot passports” for builders to follow and each home is two storeys with a gable roof.

There is currently one letter of comment from the public on the planning portal.

The Fareham Society said: “It is pleased to see these applications for the six custom build houses. The design of the houses is acceptable and seeking permission for them this way overcomes concerns we previously raised of a series of separate applications being submitted with inconsistent designs.”

Planning chiefs will decide on application references P/25/0676/RM and P/25/0681/RM by August 27.