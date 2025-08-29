A “lifeline” bus servicing a village near Fareham has been axed leaving residents “completely without transport”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Funtley residents are unhappy the number 20 service, which is run by First and goes from Fareham to Wickham via Hill Park Estate, Funtley and Knowle, is set to end on Sunday.

Rosie Petrazzini, a member of Funtley Village Society, said: “Funtley village will be left completely without transport apart from people using taxis. I don’t really know if parents are even aware.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The number 20 First Bus route is being cut | First Bus

“We all know about the cuts to local authority spending, but the way this matter has been handled by Hampshire County Council (HCC) is appalling, the total lack of any meaningful consultation or even basic notification to residents is staggeringly poor. “

She added: “The number 20 was cherry picked from the HCC bus hit list. An HCC official confirmed the annual cost to be £61,912 which is the highest on the list.

“However, the actual cost per passenger is £1.37 is one of the lowest because 45,096 passengers use the service. It is regarded as a “lifeline service” for our local communities as there are no other public service options.”

She said residents from the Wickham Residents Association, the Knowle Residents Association and the Funtley Village Society have tried to raise awareness about the number 20 bus cut as the schools are closed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mrs Petrazzini said: “One school confirmed that they had not received any notification about the demise of this essential school service.”

Schools including Cams School, Henry Cort and Fareham Academy are more than 3.1 miles from the communities they serve and cycling or walking is not an option, she said.

Mrs Petrazzini said: “A formal request for a stay of execution of at least three months, or until after Christmas has been made to HCC, so viable options can be explored to achieve the best outcome possible for residents, school children and the public purse.”

A spokesperson for Hampshire County Council, said: “In autumn 2024, the county council reviewed savings proposals across 13 service areas – including passenger transport – as part of efforts to balance the 2025/26 budget.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Following a public consultation, the council agreed to withdraw discretionary funding for ten subsidised, commercially unviable bus services, including the number 20, which will end on 30 August 2025. Over 90 per cent of Hampshire’s bus services are operated commercially by private companies. The county council provides financial support for a small number of remaining routes, where budget allows, which prioritises services providing school transport for eligible children.”

The county council added: “We continue to listen to residents’ concerns and have advised on alternative community transport options, such as the Connect service – a pre-bookable, door-to-door minibus available in most parts of Hampshire.”