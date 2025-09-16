Concerns about a major council shake-up have been raised after 5,000 people responded to a survey.

Some 5,000 residents responded to the Hampshire County Council’s public engagement on local government reorganisation.

According to the findings, residents’ main concern is how the proposed structure affects local identities and the character of individual districts.

Hampshire County Council wants to see four main authorities created, three on the Hampshire mainland and one for the Isle of Wight.

They would be organised into the following areas:

North and Mid Hampshire: Incorporating Basingstoke and Deane, East Hampshire, Hart, Rushmoor and Winchester. South-West: Incorporating Eastleigh, New Forest, Southampton, and Test Valley. South-East: Incorporating Fareham, Gosport, Havant and Portsmouth. Isle of Wight

Of the over 1.4 million residents served by Hampshire County Council, some 5,000 participated in the public consultation and engagement activities that were launched during the summer.

Comments received were a mix of responses from the public consultation, a sample survey, and a survey specifically targeting Year 10 and Year 12 students.

Respondents to the public consultation expressed concerns about how districts with different identities and demographics could come together into one organisation.

Some think the reorganisation could be seen as “too large” and therefore “remote from the people they will serve”.

One resident said: “I do not think that having councils to administer to both urban and rural districts will provide the best outcome for either.”

Concerns were also identified around the loss of local identity and representation.

Some said that smaller areas would be ignored or overridden by larger areas.

One resident said: “My new council will be very large and will inevitably be dominated by the larger population centres in Basingstoke, Hart and Rushmoor, such that the interests of smaller settlements like where I live will be ignored or overridden.”

Another resident indicated that future decisions would be made by representatives who don’t know the area, consequently, “losing local identity through planning that is agreed outside of the local area”.

In relation to how finances would be managed, many people feel that there might be some differences in how funding is distributed.

One resident commented: “Smaller towns would lose their voice and not get their fair share of resources. Loss of local focus.”

When asked about what benefits and opportunities the LGR could bring to the region, 27 per cent responded ‘none’ or ‘minimal benefit’.

However, 35 per cent recognised potential benefits, most often relating to efficiencies and cost savings that could result from reducing 15 authorities to four.

The consultation also allowed residents to name the new authorities.

Seventy-five percent of the 3,117 responses regarding names suggested that they should reflect the geography of the new authorities.

Those living in the north and mid area suggested that the new unitary should be called either ‘North and Mid Hampshire’ or ‘North Hampshire’.

Residents living in the south east area proposed that its new unitary could be called ‘Solent’ or ‘South East Hampshire’.

South west residents proposed that its new authority could be called ‘South West Hampshire’ or ‘West Hampshire’.

Councillor Nick Adams-King, Leader of Hampshire County Council, said: “We’re approaching a key moment in shaping a better future for local government in Hampshire and the Solent.

“I want to thank everyone who took part in our summer engagement. Your feedback is helping to shape a proposal that county councillors will be considering very soon, before our final choice is submitted to the government later this month.

“It will then be for government to decide on which options they formally consult the public – anticipated to be before the end of the year.”

On Thursday, September 25, the findings will be presented to full council, where the proposal will be debated and voted on.

Following the vote, the final submission will be discussed by cabinet members on Friday, September 26, and submitted to the government.

The government is expected to consult the public later this year, with a final decision due in spring 2026.