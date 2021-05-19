Cllr Alex Rennie

Alex Rennie, 30, the Conservative member for Bondfields, was appointed to the position at the Full Council meeting this morning (May 19).

He said: ‘I have a vision and determination to move this council forward.

‘I’m going to work day-in and day-out to deliver for our residents.’

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cllr Rennie was elected to the council in May 2018 and was previously the cabinet lead for communications and communities.

He said: ‘I am honoured to have been chosen as the leader of this council and I am looking forward to getting to work and representing the people of this borough.

‘There is a lot of hard work ahead, especially as we support our communities in their recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, but I am confident we can meet these challenges and make the borough a better place for our residents and businesses.’

Cllr Rennie replaces Cllr Michael Wilson, who recently stepped down from his role after three years in the position.

Cllr Rennie said: ‘I want to thank Cllr Wilson for his years of dedicated service as leader and for the work he has done to make the council the vibrant and successful organisation it is now.’

Cllr Wilson said: ‘I am proud of what has been achieved during my time as leader, particularly over the last 14 months as we responded to the demands of the pandemic.

‘It has been a privilege to lead the council, but as the restrictions relax and we head to a more normal life I believe it is right for a new leader to take on the task of recovery.

‘I am very happy to see Cllr Rennie take the reins and I know he will work tirelessly to improve the lives of our residents.’

In his acceptance speech, Cllr Rennie added: ‘I want to pay tribute to my predecessor Michael Wilson who has been a brilliant servant to the council for three years. I thank him for his offer of guidance, I’m sure I will take it up.’

Conservative councillor for Emsworth Richard Kennett said: ‘I am delighted for Alex and sure he will bring fresh thinking, enthusiasm and great knowledge of Havant borough.’

Following his election as leader, Cllr Rennie has appointed a new cabinet.

Cllr Narinder Bains will be deputy leader of the council and cabinet lead for community safety and organisational development, Cllr Clare Satchwell will be cabinet lead for planning, Hayling Seafront Strategy and coastal management, Cllr Lulu Bowerman will be cabinet lead for Capita and commercial contracts, Cllr Gwen Robinson will be cabinet lead for housing, communities and CIL, Cllr Tim Pike will be cabinet lead for finance, regeneration and estates, and Cllr Julie Thain-Smith will be cabinet lead for environment and climate change.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron