Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A fast food restaurant in Havant is moving ahead with plans to keep its drive-thru open 24 hours a day.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Agent Tom Roberts of Firstplan submitted plans to Havant Borough Council to allow Burger King, at 26 Park Road South, to remain open overnight after a recent change to its premises licence.

If the application is approved, it means the drive-thru will be open 24 hours, seven days a week, extending the time from 11pm to 5am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Burger King in Havant is moving ahead with plans to keep its drive-thru open 24 hours a day | SHOX art/Pexels

It is also proposed that the sales of food and drink within the dine-in restaurant will be from 5am to 11pm, with the restaurant and toilets closed to customers between 11pm and 5am, said the planning documents.

The new licence was granted on November 22, 2024. It enables the provision of late-night refreshments between 11pm until 5am, Monday to Sunday.

The original planning permission for this Havant-based Burger King, approved in 2001, was for the erection of a single-storey building to be used as a fast food outlet and drive-thru with car parking, and cycle/footpath links.

The noise survey conducted by Noise Solutions Ltd (NSL) assessed the impact relating to the proposed extension of operating hours for the Burger King drive-thru site in Havant. It said: “Noise should not be grounds to refuse planning permission for the extension of opening hours.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The covering letter in the planning document said: ”The extension to the operating hours is not considered to result in any unacceptable impact on the existing levels of amenity. The approved licence contains conditions to ensure no potential disturbances arise which could impact homes nearby.”

The council planning officers will decide on application APP/25/00126 by June 9.