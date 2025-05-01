Havant Burger King drive-thru eyes 24-hour opening after licence change
Agent Tom Roberts of Firstplan submitted plans to Havant Borough Council to allow Burger King, at 26 Park Road South, to remain open overnight after a recent change to its premises licence.
If the application is approved, it means the drive-thru will be open 24 hours, seven days a week, extending the time from 11pm to 5am.
It is also proposed that the sales of food and drink within the dine-in restaurant will be from 5am to 11pm, with the restaurant and toilets closed to customers between 11pm and 5am, said the planning documents.
The new licence was granted on November 22, 2024. It enables the provision of late-night refreshments between 11pm until 5am, Monday to Sunday.
The original planning permission for this Havant-based Burger King, approved in 2001, was for the erection of a single-storey building to be used as a fast food outlet and drive-thru with car parking, and cycle/footpath links.
The noise survey conducted by Noise Solutions Ltd (NSL) assessed the impact relating to the proposed extension of operating hours for the Burger King drive-thru site in Havant. It said: “Noise should not be grounds to refuse planning permission for the extension of opening hours.”
The covering letter in the planning document said: ”The extension to the operating hours is not considered to result in any unacceptable impact on the existing levels of amenity. The approved licence contains conditions to ensure no potential disturbances arise which could impact homes nearby.”
The council planning officers will decide on application APP/25/00126 by June 9.
