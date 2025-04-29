Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An empty St John’s Ambulance office on Hayling Island will be turned into a cafe, serving refreshments to visitors next to the beach.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Havant Borough Council’s planning committee approved the change of use for the empty former St John’s Ambulance office, meaning part of the building can now be used as a coffee kiosk/cafe. External changes will be made to provide a serving hatch window for customers.

The planning officer said the public convenience will stay the same and the former 6 by 3.3 metres room used as an office for St John’s Ambulance will be turned into a coffee kiosk/cafe. The site is opposite Rails Lane, Hayling Island, said the planning documents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The former St John's Ambulance base on Hayling Island will be turned into a cafe | Pickup Town Planning/LDRS

She said the public toilets and St John’s Ambulance 19.8 square metre office are on land owned by Havant Borough Council bringing back into use an empty building on the seafront in the Eastoke corner area.

Councillor Elaine Shimbart (Con, Hart Plain) said: “Anything bringing visitors and tourists to this area can’t be a bad thing. And they do not have to cross a busy road to get refreshments.”

The design and access statement published ahead of the meeting said, the proposed ‘coffee kiosk’ would sell hot and cold drinks together with sandwiches, toasties and pre-prepared food, some may need to be heated up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The statement said the applicant, Lulu’s Hayling Island Ltd will sell food and drinks to customers ‘on the go’ from the ‘hatch’ whilst also providing a limited amount of seating for customers inside and two seating areas outside the building.

The seafront area is surrounded by shops, bars, coffee shops, restaurants and homes.

Opening times will be from 7am to 10pm with the two external tables and chairs being brought inside the building by 7pm. Next to the building, just 60 metres away is a car park for customers.