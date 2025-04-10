Hayling Island seafront carboot sale at Beachlands granted permanent permission to run at new site
Beachlands Amusement Arcades car park has been the site of a car boot sale once a week for 35 years and now it is set to continue.
Due to the arcade’s closure, the carboot was under threat if Havant Borough Council hadn’t given permission for the new site, next to the old site, to be used.
Marshall Hill of Carousel Amusements Ltd, Funlands at 1 Seafront, Hayling Island, will now run the car boot from his car park with permanent planning permission, operating every Wednesday between 8am and 12.30pm.
The decision report also said that participating traders and vehicles of the car boot should not arrive before 6am, two hours before the start time.
To protect the seafront, two large litter bins will be on site for stallholders and carbooters during each car boot sale. The bins will be emptied to nearby commercial refuse collection bins, within two hours of the last stall holder leaving the site, said the notice report.
A council decision is still pending for plans submitted to develop the former Arcade site. Applicant Warren Peak, of Linland Ltd, has applied to demolish the existing buildings at Beachlands amusement arcade to build two new identical buildings of shops and flats.
