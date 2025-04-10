Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A popular 35-year-old carboot sale has been given the green light to stay open on Hayling Island seafront – but in a different car park.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Beachlands Amusement Arcades car park has been the site of a car boot sale once a week for 35 years and now it is set to continue.

Due to the arcade’s closure, the carboot was under threat if Havant Borough Council hadn’t given permission for the new site, next to the old site, to be used.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Road repairs will be carried out at Beachlands Central, Hayling Island | Google Streetview

Marshall Hill of Carousel Amusements Ltd, Funlands at 1 Seafront, Hayling Island, will now run the car boot from his car park with permanent planning permission, operating every Wednesday between 8am and 12.30pm.

The decision report also said that participating traders and vehicles of the car boot should not arrive before 6am, two hours before the start time.

To protect the seafront, two large litter bins will be on site for stallholders and carbooters during each car boot sale. The bins will be emptied to nearby commercial refuse collection bins, within two hours of the last stall holder leaving the site, said the notice report.

A council decision is still pending for plans submitted to develop the former Arcade site. Applicant Warren Peak, of Linland Ltd, has applied to demolish the existing buildings at Beachlands amusement arcade to build two new identical buildings of shops and flats.