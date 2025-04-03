Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The owner of a taxi office on Hayling Island seafront is seeking to turn it back into a shop.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Applicant Alice Mantle has submitted plans for a change of use for the former private car hire office at 1 Southwood Road to be turned into a town centre retail shop with unrestricted commercial use.

The self-contained ground floor office is at the western end of Southwood Road, near the junction with Rails Lane. The site is part of a larger part-single, part two-storey corner property with a flat above.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

1 Southwood Road could be turned back into a shop if planning permission is granted | Pickup Town Planning/LDRS

The office is in a line of six single-storey shops on Southwood Road seafront area which includes, cafés, bars and hot food takeaways.

Agent Mathew Pickup said that Class E usage will give the site more flexibility in how it can be used, anything from a restaurant to a shop.

The planning design and access statement said: “The proposed development would be beneficial to the local economy, by increasing employment opportunities in the area and helping the financial viability and vitality of the Rails Lane local centre.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It added the 22-square metre office had been empty for two years and could employ one or two people. Permission was granted for a car hire office in 2006 from its use as a shop and now permission is asked for the use of the space to go back.

The application forms said the proposed hours of opening were 8am to 8pm Monday to Sunday.

Havant Borough Council has set April 23 as a target date for a decision on application APP/25/00132.