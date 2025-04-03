Hayling Island seafront taxi office to be turned back into shop and give area a boost
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Applicant Alice Mantle has submitted plans for a change of use for the former private car hire office at 1 Southwood Road to be turned into a town centre retail shop with unrestricted commercial use.
The self-contained ground floor office is at the western end of Southwood Road, near the junction with Rails Lane. The site is part of a larger part-single, part two-storey corner property with a flat above.
The office is in a line of six single-storey shops on Southwood Road seafront area which includes, cafés, bars and hot food takeaways.
Agent Mathew Pickup said that Class E usage will give the site more flexibility in how it can be used, anything from a restaurant to a shop.
The planning design and access statement said: “The proposed development would be beneficial to the local economy, by increasing employment opportunities in the area and helping the financial viability and vitality of the Rails Lane local centre.”
It added the 22-square metre office had been empty for two years and could employ one or two people. Permission was granted for a car hire office in 2006 from its use as a shop and now permission is asked for the use of the space to go back.
The application forms said the proposed hours of opening were 8am to 8pm Monday to Sunday.
Havant Borough Council has set April 23 as a target date for a decision on application APP/25/00132.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.