The bid to protect children on roads outside Fareham’s schools has got one step closer with continued support from a mum whose son was killed.

A motion from the Liberal Democrats to reduce speed limits around schools to 20 mph has now gone to the next stage but “there’s still more to be done”.

Councillor David Wilshire (Lib Dem, Portchester Castle) made the motion at Fareham Borough Council’s meeting on May 8, campaigning for safer roads.

Fresh calls to make roads outside schools safer were heard by Fareham Borough Council's meeting on July 22 | LDRS

At a full council meeting on July 22, it was announced that executive leader, Councillor Simon Martin (Con, Park Gate) has written to Hampshire County Council to campaign for safer streets around Fareham’s school.

After the meeting the local democracy reporting service was told the letter sent to Councillor Lulu Bowerman, executive member for highways and passenger transport at Hampshire County Council, reports of the near misses involving children near school entrances, while also emphasising the clear safety, health, and environmental benefits of lower speed limits.

The letter said that pedestrians hit by a vehicle at 30mph are seven times more likely to die than those struck at 20mph with lower speeds resulting in 25 per cent less air pollution and 50 per cent less noise.

Fareham borough councillor David Wiltshire | LDRS

Cllr Wiltshire said: “This is a clear sign that Fareham Borough Council is listening and prepared to act to improve road safety, but there’s more to be done.

“Let’s now build on this progress by supporting 20mph limits outside schools where appropriate, backed by local consultation, so our communities are safer for everyone.”

Cllr Wiltshire paid tribute to campaigner for safer roads Kaz Moore for her continued support after the tragic loss of her son, Ben Mundy. He died after being hit by two cars crossing Southampton Road near Titchfield School in 2019.

He said: “Kaz has been extraordinary. After tragically losing her son in a road traffic incident six years ago, she has worked tirelessly to campaign for safer streets and prevent further tragedies. Her commitment has been a driving force behind this effort.”

The Fareham Liberal Democrats said the petition it launched is gaining support from residents with Cllr Wiltshire urging Hampshire County Council to act without delay in the interests of public safety.