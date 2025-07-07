Residents have urged the county council not to cut an “essential lifeline” bus route in Fareham.

The First Bus service between Fareham and Wickham is planned to be cut by September 2025, leaving more than 1,500 passengers without an alternative and isolated.

Paul Stevens, chairman of the Knowle Residents Association, said that Hampshire County Council’s decision to stop service 20 will have “profound effects” for the residents of Knowle village, Funtley and all surrounding communities like Wickham.

Paul Stevens, chairman of the Knowle Residents Association, is fighting to save the number 20 bus route from Fareham to Wickham | LDRS/wltmauc/Flickr

Mr Stevens, on behalf of the community, said that the number 20 is “not just a means of transportation”, it is “an essential lifeline” and “primary route” that connects the community to work, education and healthcare.

He said: “Losing it would mean greater isolation for many who rely on public transport, reduced accessibility to essential services and increased traffic and traffic costs.”

Although they understand the council’s financial constraints, with a deficit gap of £97.6 million for 2025/26, they have offered a few alternatives to keep the route, including reducing the frequency, seeking supplemental funding from regional grants, or community partnerships to maintain “this critical route”.

However, they indicated that Hampshire refused all alternatives.

“Crucially, Buckland Development have offered to supplement the running of the number 20 as their own Bus Rapid Transit System timetable; it is 18 to 24 months away, but Hampshire County Council have refused to engage in any meaningful negotiations”, they said.

Despite trying to maintain a fluent dialogue, they said they are still awaiting a full response “after several months”.

In light of the imminent cut, residents still hope the council will overturn the decision and retain the bus service.

“We continue to advocate for a solution and urge the decision makers to look at all the options, including using the considerable sums of developers’ money available.”

Hampshire County Council said that although they understand how important a “reliable” bus network is to local communities, due to funding and prioritisation, the number 20 did not meet the criteria to continue running.

A spokesperson said: “Over 90% of Hampshire’s bus services are operated commercially by private companies. The County Council provides financial support for a small number of the remaining routes, where budget allows.

“However, due to limited funding, we must prioritise those services with the highest passenger numbers and those serving school routes. Unfortunately, the number 20 service does not meet the criteria for this support.”

They added that different alternatives were explored, such as the use of Government Bus Service Improvement Plan (BSIP) funding; however, since the funding is not guaranteed every year, the alternative was “not appropriate”.

Regarding the developers’ funding, they said that the money “comes with conditions” that would have meant “effectively delaying” the bus rapid transit (BRT), a “crucial” part of the Welborne Development, involving breaching the terms of the planning application.

“We continue to listen to residents’ concerns and have advised on alternative community transport options, which vary by district.”