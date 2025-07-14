“It would be horrendous” - that is the view of a cancer survivor living near Fareham over Hampshire County Council’s plans to cut a bus service.

The county council wants to cut the “lifeline” number 20 service between Fareham and Wickham by September.

This has shaken the community, as residents said the change have “profound effects” on people in surrounding communities.

Resident of Knowle Village Jim Parris | LDRS

If axed, the service would leave more than 1,500 residents, who rely on the First Bus route, without an alternative and isolated.

Knowle resident Jim Parris, 63, had to medically surrender his driving licence following two different cancers in 2022, leaving him unable to drive anywhere.

He uses the number 20 twice a week for his GP and outpatient appointments at Queen Alexandra Hospital, but also uses the bus to go shopping in Fareham and enjoy a coffee, bringing “a bit of normality”.

Mr Parris said that if the bus service ended, a taxi would cost about £11 each way or £26 for a round trip to Fareham, without considering the bus and train fares to Cosham or the QA Hospital.

“I am approaching 64, nor do I get state pension until 67. I rely entirely on my civil service and NHS Pensions, which are significantly less than the statutory minimum wage.

“When I opted for early retirement, I had no forewarning of cancers or treatment effects. I naively assumed I would have a few years of reasonable health before I would have to stop riding a motorcycle and driving a car.”

Although he can walk and cycle to Wickham, he said it’s a “massive effort” and “it can wipe me out for a day or so”.

“I rely hugely on the 20. If the service is removed, it will have a huge impact on me, my ability to get out and will affect my sanity – we all need normality, none more so than recovering from huge illnesses.

“I appeal for common sense – this is just my circumstances, but I know for sure I am not alone.”

Kay Young and her husband Paul, who are both in their 70s, have lived in Knowle for the past 15 years. In recent years, her husband’s health has declined significantly, leaving him unable to drive.

As she doesn’t drive, the number 20 bus allows her to be independent, visit friends and family, go to the doctor, and shop.

Mrs Young said that over the years, she has seen the bus filled with “literally no seats left”.

She added that the service is a “lifeline” for older people going shopping, visiting doctors, and seeing their families, and “vital” for anyone living in remote villages.

“I humbly beg you, please do not stop this bus,” she said in a message to the county council.

Teresa Lee, resident of Funtley, take the number 20 three times a week. She had her driving licence revoked due to epilepsy caused by a brain tumour. As she has rheumatoid arthritis, it’s difficult for her to get around on foot.

She said that people get on the bus at every stop, including schoolchildren who attend Henry Cort and Cams Hill schools.

Mrs Lee said: “The discontinuing of this bus will affect so many people. How will children get to school? The elderly will become even more isolated, especially in the villages surrounding.”

Hampshire County Council has said that although its officers understand how important a “reliable” bus network is to local communities, due to funding and prioritisation, the number 20 did not meet the criteria to continue running.

A spokesperson added: “We continue to listen to residents’ concerns and have advised on alternative community transport options, which vary by district.”