A jolly and uplifting cartoon-like mural has been given the go-ahead in Hayling Island town centre by council planning chiefs.

Havant Borough Council has approved a mural advertising Mick’s Fishing Tackle shop at 9-11 Mengham Road using part of its logo for the design to advertise the site’s location.

The decision report said: “The scale of the proposed mural would fit a logical ground floor space to the side of the building – whilst the painting of the fisherman would be larger than life, it would nevertheless not unduly dominate as it would be ‘single storey’ only.

The mural design for Mick's Fishing Tackle shop in Mengham Road, Hayling Island | Havant Borough Council planning documents/LDRS

“The message it portrays is appropriately linked to the use of the shop on which it is to be painted, and being colourful and cartoon-like it is considered quite jolly and uplifting.”

The west facing wall of 9 Mengham Road will carry a colour painted mural of a fisherman, 3.6 metres high, with no text or background, adding vibrancy and interest to the neighbourhood, said the report.