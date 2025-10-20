Major revamp for Horndean Technology College as £3m transformation gets green light

Natalia Forero
By Natalia Forero

Local Democracy Reporter

Published 20th Oct 2025, 17:00 BST
Plans to improve the heating and ventilation systems in a Waterlooville school have taken a step forward following the approval of £3 million in funding.

Work at Horndean Technology College will include upgrading the flat roof to increase thermal insulation and re-cladding two blocks.

As part of the improvements, two old science laboratories will also be refurbished.

Horndean Technology Collegeplaceholder image
Horndean Technology College | Google

Double-glazed windows will be installed alongside insulated panels and ventilation louvres to enable natural airflow.

The S Block at the technology college was constructed in 1971 and is largely used for teaching Science, Art, and Humanities.

It comprises 11 teaching spaces, a science preparation room, and ancillary areas.

Hampshire County Council’s cabinet member for universal services, Kirsty North, said on her decision day: “I’ve seen first-hand how these work and how great they can be – not only for the school environmentally but also for the pupils, and how much they respect having a new modern working environment, which is fantastic to see.”

The project is fully funded by the Department of Education to improve the life of the buildings without replacing them.

It is anticipated that work will start in March next year and finish in December.

