Dramatic rebuild for rat-infested and dangerously derelict Fareham bungalow – but not everyone is happy

Noni Needs
By Noni Needs

Local Democracy Reporter

Published 21st Oct 2025, 12:57 BST
A “dangerously derelict” bungalow will be converted into a four-bedroom house after councillors visited the property over their concerns.

Fareham Borough Council’s planning committee approved the plans at Waterside in Deanes Park Road, Fareham, after delaying a decision so they could see the site up close.

It comes after nearly 20 residents objected to the scheme put forward by Michael Walker to add a second storey extension, front porch and rear extension with a rear balcony.

Fareham Borough Council planning meeting, October 15, (right to left) Cllr Whiltshire, Cllr Dugan, Cllr Nother, Cllr Ingram, Cllr Whittle, Cllr Needham and developer Michael Walkerplaceholder image
Fareham Borough Council planning meeting, October 15, (right to left) Cllr Whiltshire, Cllr Dugan, Cllr Nother, Cllr Ingram, Cllr Whittle, Cllr Needham and developer Michael Walker | LDRS

Residents’ concerns raised at last month’s adjourned meeting included the property being out of character with the area, an example of overdevelopment, it overlooking neighbours and damage to an oak tree near the site.

Councillors visited the site on October 14 after postponing making a decision at September’s meeting. Speaking at a planning committee meeting on October 15, the developer’s brother Richard Walker said work had already been carried out to make the site safer.

He said: “Previously it was dangerously derelict, infested with rats, used as a shortcut to the school, overgrown gardens, contained rusty items with broken glass and asbestos sheeting.”

Location plans for remodelling of Waterside, Deanes Park Road Farehamplaceholder image
Location plans for remodelling of Waterside, Deanes Park Road Fareham | Thomas Young Architects/LDRS

Mr Walker said there was no plan to use the property as an Airbnb or house of multiple occupation after Councillor Ian Bastable (Con, Park Gate) raised concerns.

Several amendments were made to the plans, including extending the opaque balcony screen to allow more privacy and the overall ridge height of the new second-floor extension being reduced. There will be parking for five cars.

The rear of the detached bungalow is on Deanes Park Road/Earl Godwin Close looking on to Fareham Lake with the Cams Estate on the opposite side.

The oak tree that was the centre of some complaints was found to be 10 metres away from the bungalow and the nearest neighbour’s boundary was nine meters.

Councillors approved the plans, voting eight in favour with an abstention from Cllr Paul Whittle (Con, Portchester Wicor).

For more, see the application at fareham.gov.uk with reference P/25/0879/FP.

