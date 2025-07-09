New free activity programme launches to help the 320,000 Hampshire residents not active enough to move more and become healthier

A new, fully-funded service launched 8th July 2025, to help the third of adults in Hampshire – potentially as many as 320,000 people - who are not taking the recommended 150 minutes of moderate intensity physical activity per week to become more active.

Be Active Hampshire, a new service funded by Hampshire County Council and being delivered by healthy lifestyle provider Thrive Tribe., aims to help anyone who is inactive move their way to better health.

The 12-week physical activity and healthy lifestyle programme will support adults improve their health and wellbeing through personalised support and community-based opportunities.

The programme will include:

· Group sport and movement sessions in community venues

· Tailored coaching in-person or online

· Remote group sessions for those who prefer digital access

· A digital hub with more than 700 articles, a progress tracker and a recipe book

Commenting on the launch, Andy Emerson, Director of Operations at Thrive Tribe, says:

“Be Active Hampshire is a service for everyone that is eligible, but with a particular focus on ensuring those who need the most support are not left behind. It is designed to help people across all communities move more and live healthier lives.

The programme is flexible and offers options for those who cannot make in-person sessions, including group sessions, expert coaching, and tools to support behaviour change.”

Be Active Hampshire reflects Thrive Tribe’s person-centred approach to behaviour change, empowering individuals to build lasting healthy habits through supportive, practical, and personalised tools that fit into everyday life.

To start your journey to a healthier, more active lifestyle, you can sign up today at http://www.beactivehampshire.org.ukor call 02382 512366 to find out more.