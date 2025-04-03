Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The next steps to bring a new popular sport to Fareham are edging closer.

In March 2024, Fareham Borough Council’s executive agreed to support plans from Padel4All to fund and develop a covered padel centre at Park Lane Recreation Ground – currently one of the fastest-growing sports in the UK.

The four-court, pay-and-play, covered facility would bring padel to residents of all ages and abilities. At the same time, it would earn the council money from rental income for the land leased to Padel4Al, said council documents.

A padel court, similar to the one pictured, could soon be opening in Fareham | Padel4all/LDRS

Fareham Borough Council leisure and community scrutiny panel were told at a meeting on April 2, that the process of advertising 1,500 square metres of council land to be used for the project had taken place.

A two-week public consultation at Fareham Leisure Centre had been completed and results were expected later this month.

An application for planning permission is then expected to be submitted in April, according to council documents.

Established in 2019, Padel4All also conducted a leaflet drop to about 260 local homes, said the report.