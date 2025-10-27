A developer has been granted permission to build three houses in the rear garden of a property near Fareham, despite concerns over how the project will be phased.

Fareham Borough Council’s planning committee approved the application on October 15, submitted by Mr and Mrs Paul Double, to build three detached four-bedroom houses at 47 Common Lane, Titchfield.

The backland development area contains a detached stable building and a riding arena where horses were previously kept. The existing house, which includes a swimming pool, will remain.

Homes can be built at 47 Common Lane, Titchfield | Leeroy/StockSnap

According to the planning report, the 3,375-square-metre site is located near Occupation Lane and adjacent to an open caravan site.

The planning officer said the houses will be sold individually, with each owner responsible for constructing their own home.

Councillor Ian Bastable (Con, Park Gate) raised concerns about the phasing of the development, citing safety risks and the impact on neighbouring houses during construction and occupation.

Plans for three, four-bedroom house at 47 Common Lane, Titchfield | Solent Design/LDRS

Chair of the planning committee, Councillor David Foot (Con, Sarisbury and Whiteley) said: “It could be dangerous with lots of lorries going along that narrow track if someone is occupying a house.”

Council officer Susannah Emery confirmed that a Construction Management Plan would be prepared at the next stage and acknowledged that phasing was a challenge with this type of development.

Five letters of objection were submitted via the planning portal, and a verbal deputation against the plans was made by neighbour Philip Smith during the meeting.

Fareham Borough Council planning meeting October 15 | LDRS

Additional concerns were raised about the potential strain on local services, increased traffic, access via Occupation Lane, and flooding risks.

The proposed homes are individually designed, two-storey chalet-style properties with the first floor built into the roof space.

Building materials have been selected to reflect the rural setting, with the homes named Barn, Stable, and Farmhouse in the plans, said the council officer.

Planning reference P/25/0856/FP was approved by seven votes in favour and two against. .

