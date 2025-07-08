Portsmouth councillors are demanding urgent action to stop out-of-town taxis operating in the city after a woman was allegedly sexually harassed by a driver licensed in Wolverhampton.

Members of Portsmouth City Council have expressed outrage following the incident, in which the driver reportedly made sexual advances toward a passenger while taking her home from hospital.

The vehicle was licensed by The City of Wolverhampton Council, which is known for a quicker, cheaper application process and does not require CCTV in licensed vehicles.

There is outrage after a Wolverhampton-licensed taxi driver was accused of sexual harassment in Portsmouth | Jacek Herbut/Pexels

A 44-year-old woman from Baffins told the Local Democracy Reporting Service the incident happened in the early hours of Wednesday, 2 July, after visiting her mother in hospital.

She contacted the private hire firm, which told her to call back in the morning, but eventually took a report. When management later phoned her, she said they “talked over” her, making her feel unheard. She then reported the incident to police.

Councillor Emily Strudwick, chair of the licensing committee, defended Portsmouth’s stricter standards, citing CCTV, newer vehicles and local vetting.

“All of that is being undermined by vehicles licensed in places like Wolverhampton, where standards are far lower,” she said.

“We’re seeing dozens of these cars every month in Portsmouth. We have no enforcement power over them, and it puts the public at risk. The Government must act to restore control to local authorities and close the loopholes that are putting lives in danger.”

Councillor George Madgwick, leader of the Portsmouth Independents Party, urged residents to avoid Wolverhampton-plated taxis, calling the lack of CCTV a serious failure in “deterrent, protection, and accountability”.

A police spokesperson said: “A 32-year-old man from Portsmouth has been arrested on suspicion of attempting sexual assault on a female and using threatening or abusive words to cause harassment, alarm, or distress. He remains in custody at this time.”

A council spokesperson said Portsmouth City Council can direct residents wishing to complain about out-of-area drivers to the relevant licensing authority.

Councillor Lee Hunt, cabinet member for community safety, leisure and sport, said: “PCC prioritises public safety and enforces strict taxi licensing standards, including CCTV, enhanced DBS checks, and local knowledge tests.

“However, current national legislation allows taxis licensed elsewhere, such as Wolverhampton, to operate in Portsmouth if booked through a licensed operator. This frustrates our ability to apply local safety standards.

“We strongly support changes to national rules that would give our council the power to ensure all taxis operating in our city meet the high standards we set to protect our residents.

“I urge anyone assaulted or aggrieved in any way to contact the city licensing department and police. I know local taxi and private hire drivers will be horrified by any allegations of misconduct.”

Between April 2023 and March 2024, Wolverhampton Council issued over 20,000 licences to drivers living outside its area.

In April, Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham called for more powers to manage the trade after a third of taxi drivers in the city were found to be registered in Wolverhampton.

A City of Wolverhampton Council spokesperson said: “It is illegal for the council to refuse applicants a taxi licence on the basis of where they live. Under the current law, applicants are able to apply to any licensing authority for a licence.

“It is also illegal for licensing authorities to impose a limit on the number of private hire licences they issue.

“The council does not gain financially from taxi licensing, as the fees are legally ringfenced for spend only on related activities.”

They added that safeguarding is their “number one priority” and highlighted investment in “innovative technology” to lead nationally. Wolverhampton is the only council running daily DBS checks and the first to introduce smartphone licence verification.

“We take enforcement responsibilities seriously and our officers are out across the country, every Friday and Saturday night, working to protect the public.

“The council has three teams of compliance officers, one based in Wolverhampton, another in the East Midlands and another in the North of England.

“CCTV was previously consulted on and was not considered proportionate for Wolverhampton due to drivers being able to turn it off.

“Panic-switch activated audio recording CCTV systems, which can be activated by the passenger, are permitted.”

The taxi firm was approached for comment.