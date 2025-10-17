Two flags have been removed from Hampshire roads after being found to pose a danger to drivers.

The flags were taken down from Griffin Way North in Hook and Southampton Road in Fareham by Hampshire County Council.

A county council spokesperson said that one of the flags was restricting visibility at a junction, while the other had been blown onto the road.

England flags have appeared across Portsmouth and Hampshire, including in Elm Grove

It comes after people have put up England and Union Flags on lampposts and signs across the country.

The spokesperson said: “Our records show that two flags have been removed so far.

“This reflects our policy to prioritise the removal of unauthorised items that present a safety risk.”

Recently, the leader of the county council, Nick Adams-King, said the highway teams would remove flags if they are dangerous or obstructive, such as covering road signs or blocking junction views.

He reminded residents that those wishing to raise a flag do not need permission if it is under 4.5 metres and is a recognised national flag.

However, permission is required for taller poles or promotional flags.

In the neighbouring council of Portsmouth, a flag was removed from Canoe Lake following a racist assault, in which a man was knocked to the ground and taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Flags painted on Hilsea and Southsea roads were also removed.

In September, near the village of Bassingbourn in Cambridgeshire, more than 100 Union Jacks and St George’s flags were taken down from lampposts by Cambridgeshire County Council.

In the same month, 50 flags were removed from the Reform UK pub in Blackpool because they were considered a safety risk to motorists.