The owner of a former Hayling Island seafront taxi office can use it as a shop again.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alice Mantle, owner of 1 Southwood Road, has been granted permission for a change of use for the former private car hire office to be turned into a town centre retail shop with unrestricted commercial use.

The self-contained, ground-floor office is at the western end of Southwood Road, near the junction with Rails Lane. The site is part of a larger part-single, part two-storey corner property with a flat above.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

1 Southwood Road could be turned back into a shop if planning permission is granted | Pickup Town Planning/LDRS

The office is in a line of six single-storey shops on Southwood Road seafront area, which includes cafés, bars and hot food takeaways.

Agent Mathew Pickup said that applying for Class E usage gives the site more flexibility in how it can be used, from a restaurant to a shop. Comments from the public on the delegated officer’s report suggest it may be knocked through with the cafe next door.

One objection said: “The applicant for this change of use runs the cafe next door as indicated on the application, there is a blocked-up doorway leading to the cafe. Is this the plan to extend the cafe?”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The officer’s report said on visiting the site he could confirm there was no link between the two buildings.

Concerns were raised about the rubbish, future waste disposal and lack of parking outside the building.

The officer’s report said that as a commercial property, waste will be dealt with by private collection and there are double yellow lines that do not allow parking outside the building.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The planning design and access statement said: “The proposed development would be beneficial to the local economy, by increasing employment opportunities in the area and helping the financial viability and vitality of the Rails Lane local centre.”

It added the 22-square metre office had been empty for two years and could employ one or two people. Permission was granted for a car hire office in 2006 for its use as a shop and now permission is asked for the use of the space to go back.

The delegated officer’s report said opening hours are 8am to 8pm, Monday to Sunday.