Southern Water is “readily destroying” marine life in The Solent, an Isle of Wight councillor has said, ahead of a planned protest tomorrow (Saturday).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Appley Sewage Works has pumped out sewage into the Solent “nearly 200 times” since January, Cllr Michael Lilley told Ryde Town Council on Tuesday.

Ryde Appley and Elmfield’s Liberal Democrat representative spoke in favour of a ‘Paddle Out Protest’ due to take place on Appley Beach on the island on Saturday morning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The view towards Portsmouth over The Solent from Ryde | Derek N Winterburn/Flickr

Organised by Surfers Against Sewage, the demonstration is part of a National Day of Action against sewage pollution.

“The pipe has already burst in fields opposite Appley Manor this year because of the increasing flow and the pumping station looks an eyesore with fencing all round it,” Cllr Lilley said.

“We should be calling Southern Water to account to this committee and to this community because it’s absolutely appalling – they are readily destroying the marine life of this community.

“I have called for some electronic signage that tells the visitors and the community whether the beach is safe…and Southern Water should pay for it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fellow town councillor Chani Courtney said the day of action was “very well balanced” and was not seeking to “go against business”.

Protest organiser Darren Gilpin has said the demonstration’s purpose is to “keep up the pressure on water companies and the government”.

“Pressured by local campaigners, the company (Southern Water) reduced the sewage discharges at Gurnard where the beach had been significantly affected,” he told the press.

“In recent months the discharges have increased once more.”

Nick Mills, director of environment and innovation at Southern Water, said: “We share the public’s desire for cleaner rivers and seas, and that is why we are investing significant amounts of money and resources to play our part in protecting and enhancing water quality – through reducing the use of storm overflows and upgrading our infrastructure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But there are many other factors which can also lead to water quality concerns, including road, industrial, illegal connections, private drainage and agricultural run-off, so it’s crucial we work with partners to take a holistic approach to solving challenges.

“In Ryde, the Environment Agency rated bathing water here as Good in 2024, for the third year running – and we continue to work closely with partners to maintain high standards.”