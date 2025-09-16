Planning chiefs have given the go-ahead for a popular family pub in Hampshire to build a house in its beer garden despite objections over loss of parking.

The Crofton in Crofton Lane, Stubbington, will now have a three-bedroom house built in part of its beer garden.

It is the second time applicant Punch Partnerships (PML) Ltd has launched a bid to build, with its previous application proposing two homes being rejected by a planning inspector over a loss of 13 parking spaces in the pub’s car park.

Fareham Borough Council planning committee on September 10, Left to right: Cllr S Ingram, Cllr P Whittle and speaking Cllr Pal Hayre | LDRS

But Fareham Borough Council’s planning committee approved this latest application, which sees one home and two spaces lost in addition to on-street parking.

The council received 14 letters of objection in a public consultation with concerns over highway safety, loss of on-street car parking, loss of privacy, light, it being out of keeping, inaccuracies with plans and documents and it being cramped and contrived.

Councillor Pal Hayre (Con, Stubbington) spoke against the plan. Cllr Hayre said the beer garden is a great community asset and valuable outdoor space makes it family-friendly and popular.

Location plans for The Crofton at 48 Crofton Road in The Crofton Pub beer garden | PLC architects/LDRS

The pub car park and beer garden will now be reconfigured to make space for the three-bedroom house, which includes its own parking.

The plans said: “The development will ensure that the existing public house on the site is retained and remains viable, despite the beer garden and car park being reconfigured.

“A valued community facility continues to be provided, as well as local jobs, close to an existing local population.”

The planning committee approved the plans on September 10 by six votes in favour to two against.