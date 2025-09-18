People using a public bridleway have hit out after it was resurfaced – with a councillor calling an application to cover the work “extremely fishy”.

Changes to the track – used by the applicant to access a barn at Ambryee off Glen Road in Sarisbury Green – have sparked fury in the community with cyclists and horse riders saying it is now unusable.

Applicant D Cooper has since submitted a planning application to Fareham Borough Council for reconfiguring and resurfacing the track having already done some of the work.

Speaking at a borough council planning committee meeting on September 10, Councillor Chrissie Bainbridge said: “The whole thing seems extraordinarily fishy to me.

“Why is the track being expanded by four metres and it trajectory changed?”

Councillors approved the plans after being told they could not question the applicant’s overall intentions.

A council officer at the meeting said: “The land has lawful use for agriculture although there is not much evidence of agricultural use going on at the moment.”

The agricultural land has the barn, another structure and a touring caravan and mobile home on it.

The plans were brought before the committee as 13 people objected to the application.

Concerns raised include increased vehicle movements on Glen Road and the bridleway resulting in conflicts with walkers, horse and cycle riders.

One person said: “It is now impossible to ride on the loose rubble that has been deposited uphill on the bridleway. I tried to walk carrying my bike but it is difficult and dangerous.”

Members at the meeting heard that the applicant had broken regulations by putting down materials on the bridleway to make it easier to drive on.

They were told that is a separate legal matter being taken up with Hampshire Highways and was not part of planning considerations.

The applicant’s planning statement said: “Work includes widening the track and providing an area for parking and for turning vehicles adjacent to the main barn.”

Permission was granted with four councillors in favour, three against and one abstention.