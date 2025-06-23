We’re trailblazing in Hampshire, says Martin Tod

Winchester City Council has been ranked as the top district council in the country for tackling climate change, according to the latest Climate Action Scorecard published by Climate Emergency UK.

The system, introduced to assess and compare councils on their climate commitments and performance, evaluates nine core areas including governance, community engagement, emissions targets, biodiversity, and ecological emergency response.

Among all district councils evaluated, Winchester topped the national leaderboard for 2025, surpassing the national average score and out-performing its regional peers.

Martin Tod, Leader of Winchester City Council, said: “Tackling climate change is a top priority for the Liberal Democrat team at Winchester City Council because it’s real and happening now. Dangerous heat. Flash flooding. Real problems affecting local people that need practical hard-headed action. Even though it can feel overwhelming, we all have to play our part.

Winchester City Council Leader Martin Tod

"It’s an opportunity too. The City Council has managed this at the same time as Winchester has been recognised as Britain’s best city for jobs and work opportunities.

"I'm really pleased that the targets that I set with my colleagues, the plans we're working on with council officers, and the team’s effectiveness in making them happen have been judged as the strongest of any district in the country.

"But we’re not done: there’s still much more to do. I’d like to see our approach taken more widely. We can be doing much more across Hampshire and the Solent. The City Council fed back on the Government’s recent consultation on a Mayor for our region saying that they needed more powers to take action on the climate. That’s something I believe has to happen when the new Mayoralty comes in May.”