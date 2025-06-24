Popular pub chain Wetherspoon could soon be opening at a former restaurant in Whiteley Shopping Centre, near Fareham.

The chain, led by Tim Martin, submitted plans to Winchester City Council to open a pub at a site formerly occupied by Jurassic Grill, which closed last year.

Planning documents said agents Nineteen 47 Ltd have applied for a certificate of lawfulness on behalf of JD Wetherspoon to use Unit F4 at the Whiteley Way shopping centre as a pub.

The lawful development certificate seeks to demonstrate that the use of Unit F4 is already lawful, so a change of use will not be needed.

The opening hours will be 7am to 11pm Monday to Saturday and 10am to 10pm Sunday and bank holidays.

The chain is known for its affordable food and drink, including a large selection of real ales.

Whiteley Shopping Centre opened in 2013 in the village near Fareham, just off Junction 9 of the M27 motorway between Southampton and Portsmouth.

The shopping centre has more than 50 shops, restaurants, and cafés, as well as a nine-screen Cineworld cinema.

If granted, it will be the shopping centre’s first pub.

Fareham Borough Council planning chiefs will decide on application reference 25/01102/LDP by July 25.