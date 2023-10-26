News you can trust since 1877
Councillor urges government to bring Voi e-scooters to Hayling Island despite doubts from others

A councillor has called on the Department of Transport to introduce a Voi Electric Scooter scheme on Hayling Island.
By Toby Paine
Published 26th Oct 2023, 11:59 BST- 2 min read
Updated 26th Oct 2023, 12:00 BST
Havant Borough Council member Councillor Mark Coates has written a letter to Anthony Ferguson, the director of traffic and technology at the DfT.

In his letter, the Hayling East councillor commented on the scheme ‘which has been so successful’ in Portsmouth. However, without permission from the DfT e-scooters cannot be provided on Hayling Island or anywhere in Havant borough.

Cllr Mark Coates Is calling for a Voi e-scooter scheme to be introduced in Hayling Island. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 170523-22)
Cllr Mark Coates Is calling for a Voi e-scooter scheme to be introduced in Hayling Island. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 170523-22)
He said: “Residents in my ward have told me that they would like to see a seamless link from ‘Pompey’ across the seafront (via the Ferry) and along our ‘Hayling Billy’ trail to Havant.

“I am aware that another extension of the trials in Portsmouth, London, Liverpool has been requested to take them beyond 2024 and I would kindly ask that Portsmouth are allowed to continue and extend those trials and that they be permitted to include Hayling Island in their ‘zone’ so that there is a seamless, safe and healthy transport option for all our residents with less pollution, less noise and less stress.

“I very much hope you are able to let us share in Portsmouth’s success and the potentially enormous public good the scheme brings; furthermore, a Voi Trial here could also support our Ferry link and Langstone Harbour – two public assets which would benefit from an intelligent future transport network.”

The use of e-scooters on public highways is illegal except where highway authorities, such as Hampshire County Council, have designated zones where they can be used.

Alex Rennie, leader of Havant Borough Council. Picture: Sarah Standing (040523-7640)
Alex Rennie, leader of Havant Borough Council. Picture: Sarah Standing (040523-7640)

Cllr Alex Rennie, leader of the council said he’s “not convinced” E-scooters “are the best solution for Hayling Island” and could prefer bikes instead.

“I don’t think Bury Road is the ideal location for a scheme like this as it’s quite narrow at points,’ he added.

“That’s not to say I’m not looking at other sustainable schemes, I like the idea around the Boris Bikes style schemes which I feel would be a lot more suitable for Hayling Island – there’s more work to be done to sorting out how it could be introduced.”

