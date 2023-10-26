Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Havant Borough Council member Councillor Mark Coates has written a letter to Anthony Ferguson, the director of traffic and technology at the DfT.

In his letter, the Hayling East councillor commented on the scheme ‘which has been so successful’ in Portsmouth. However, without permission from the DfT e-scooters cannot be provided on Hayling Island or anywhere in Havant borough.

Cllr Mark Coates

He said: “Residents in my ward have told me that they would like to see a seamless link from ‘Pompey’ across the seafront (via the Ferry) and along our ‘Hayling Billy’ trail to Havant.

“I am aware that another extension of the trials in Portsmouth, London, Liverpool has been requested to take them beyond 2024 and I would kindly ask that Portsmouth are allowed to continue and extend those trials and that they be permitted to include Hayling Island in their ‘zone’ so that there is a seamless, safe and healthy transport option for all our residents with less pollution, less noise and less stress.

“I very much hope you are able to let us share in Portsmouth’s success and the potentially enormous public good the scheme brings; furthermore, a Voi Trial here could also support our Ferry link and Langstone Harbour – two public assets which would benefit from an intelligent future transport network.”

The use of e-scooters on public highways is illegal except where highway authorities, such as Hampshire County Council, have designated zones where they can be used.

Alex Rennie, leader of Havant Borough Council.

Cllr Alex Rennie, leader of the council said he’s “not convinced” E-scooters “are the best solution for Hayling Island” and could prefer bikes instead.

“I don’t think Bury Road is the ideal location for a scheme like this as it’s quite narrow at points,’ he added.