Councillors condemn alleged racial abuse at Southsea Mosque

Jami Mosque | Google Street View

Portsmouth City Councillors have condemned an alleged incident of racial abuse outside the Jami Mosque on Victoria Road, Southsea.

Police said they were called to the mosque just before 9:30pm on August 29 following reports of a man being “racially abusive” towards a group of men, women and children praying outside.

According to a police social media post, one man was punched in the chest before the assailant produced a knife and acted aggressively. No one was seriously injured.

As part of the investigation, a 29-year-old man from Southsea has been arrested on suspicion of assault and possessing a knife in a public place – he remains in police custody.

Council leader Cllr Steve Pitt said the incident was “deeply upsetting and disturbing to see” and condemned the suggestion “anyone is a threat to anyone else purely based on their religion or the colour of their skin”.

When asked whether recent anti-asylum protests in the city could have fuelled such behaviour, he said: “Anyone involved in any way, not just here but across the country, in promoting hate or fear of ‘the other’ must consider their actions and understand that they may have serious consequences, even if they claim that was not their intention.”

He added that concerns over the asylum system “must never excuse blaming innocent individuals whose only wish was to flee war and persecution, particularly women and children”.

Reform UK group leader Cllr George Madgwick said he was “disappointed” that anyone would take something “to this extreme where a knife is brought out – it’s wildly unacceptable.”

He urged political groups and activists to unite against violence, adding:“Democracy and conversation is the only real way to resolve this issue and violence is never the answer.”

He noted that most protests across Portsmouth had been peaceful but warned: “Unfortunately with any group or situation you always get a few who overstep the boundaries of what’s acceptable. The only person responsible for their actions is themselves.”

Labour group leader Cllr Charlotte Gerada described the incident as “awful” and praised members of the congregation for de-escalating the situation.

Commenting on recent protests, she said people have the right to free speech but whenever it crosses into criminality, it should be challenged with the “full force of the law.”

She added that local leaders can maintain unity by not “inflaming the situation, not spreading misinformation and thinking before they act and speak.”

If anyone witnessed this incident or has any information call police on 101 quoting 44250294485.