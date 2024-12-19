Councillors defend Bransbury project as forum slams compromises

Proposed new Bransbury Park Leisure Centre | Portsmouth City Council

A community group has hit out at the rubber-stamped Bransbury Park revamp which will see a new swimming pool and GP surgery built.

Councillors responded to concerns raised by the Milton Neighbourhood Forum over green space being lost and a play park being moved.

At yesterday’s planning meeting, permission was granted for Portsmouth City Council’s Bransbury leisure centre project, which will feature a 25-metre swimming pool, a learner pool, a gym, fitness studios, new changing facilities, a five-a-side pitch, a multi-use games area, and a new playground.

Before the decision, Martin Silman, chair of the Milton Neighbourhood Forum, raised the group's two objections.

The proposed car park expansion will increase the number of spaces from 38 to 77, encroaching on protected green space under the Milton Neighbourhood Plan which must be considered in planning decisions.

Ian Maguire, the council’s head of planning, explained that parking demand estimates were based on a “detailed assessment” of current occupancy. The report states that the enlarged car park would accommodate peak-time visitors.

The forum also objected to the relocation of the play park nearby Bransbury Road to accommodate football pitches. Mr Silman pointed out that only two pitches have been used on the east side since 2009 due to flooding issues, and raised concerns about children breathing in pollutants from the nearby road.

Councillor Gerald Vernon-Jackson, chair of the planning committee, acknowledged the compromises made, including relocating the play park. He explained: “I understand that Sport England are keen that we keep space for four pitches, and that means the play area has to move.”

He also noted that the difference in air quality between the different play park locations was minimal.

Cllr Peter Candlish, cabinet member for transport, said: “It’s a balance. We have to recognise we are intruding on green space to achieve this.

"The overwhelming sense from the people I’ve spoken to is that it will be a positive move for the community.”

Cllr Raymon Dent added, “It’s an excellent project, apart from the fact that badminton, one of the most popular sports in the country, is not being provided for.

"It’s not quite a leisure centre because we’re not addressing other sports -but apart from that, it’s a perfect solution.”

The new leisure centre will result in the loss of sports facilities, including seven hard courts and an artificial five-a-side football pitch, as well as part of the playground and playing field. However mitigation measures were agreed with Sport England, including the provision of a new five-a-side pitch and a multi-use games area.

That five-a-side pitch, along with a multi-use games area to replace the existing basketball half court, will be re-provided

At Milton Park, five tennis courts will be repainted and fitted with new nets and posts. At Baffins Pond, the tennis court will be resurfaced, with further renovations possible if a funding bid is successful.

At Portsmouth Tennis Centre, four outdoor courts will be enlarged and overmarked for netball, providing a new home for the Portsmouth Netball League. At the Mountbatten Centre, two outdoor tennis courts will be repainted, with new nets and posts installed.