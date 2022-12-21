Councillors vote to reject controversial £55m redevelopment of St James’s Hospital - but government will have final say

But despite the decision at Portsmouth City Council’s planning committee meeting into proposals that would see the listed hospital building converted into 151 apartments and 58 new build houses, the government’s planning inspectorate will have the final say after developer PJ Livesey had appealed in August.

Wednesday’s drama on the long-running saga was the opportunity for the planning committee to say what it would have decided if it still had power over the plans. Milton ward councillors Gerald Vernon-Jackson, Kimberly Barrett and Steve Pitt, were joined by Baffins ward councillor Darren Sanders and Milton neighbourhood planning forum chair Rod Bailey in leading the deputations opposing the scheme.

An artist's impression of the St James' Hospital redevelopment. Picture: Contributed

After a vote to reject the scheme, which had been recommended for refusal, leader of the council, Cllr Vernon-Jackson said: ‘I am delighted that the planning committee shared the concerns of local councillors and the Milton neighbourhood planning forum and added the extra reasons for refusal. I will now be taking the fight to the public enquiry in April.’

The proposals were recommended for refusal by council planning officers due to an outstanding survey required by Natural England on the impact on Milton Common and because of the need for an updated viability statement from PJ Livesey. Both of these will be in place by the time there is a public enquiry in April.

During the meeting, councillors raised concerns about the loss of important trees, impact of the development on the setting of the listed hospital building and on roads. The boxy design of the new houses was also raised as a concern along with plans to build three large houses on the area known locally as Matron’s Garden, to the south-east of the site.

Councillor Judith Smyth proposed a vote to reject plans, with her stating the proposal to fell trees and build on Matron’s Garden were unacceptable along with the impact on the historic setting of the Hospital and its grounds. Councillors voted in favour of the motion and the application was refused planning permission.

