Counselling service for abuse survivors gets funding, but calls for long-term support

From left - Gez Driffield, Ester Wheeler and Lisa Platts, all from Parcs (Portsmouth Abuse and Rape Counselling Service). Picture: Chris Moorhouse

A Portsmouth-based counselling service that supports survivors of domestic abuse and sexual violence has secured crucial funding to keep running for another year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Family Action’s Portsmouth Abuse and Rape Counselling Service (PARCS) confirmed the funding after months of campaigning and fundraising.

The support includes a 12-month extension from the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Police and Crime Commissioner, allowing the service to continue from April 2025 to March 2026. Portsmouth City Council (PCC) has also contributed to help with essential running costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition, the National Lottery has committed to funding PARCS’ Sexual Violence Counselling Service for four years. This will help provide one-to-one counselling and group work in Portsmouth, Gosport, and Havant from 1 April 2025.

“A vital lifeline”

Lisa Platts, Family Action Operational Manager at PARCS, expressed her gratitude for the funding, stating: “This funding is a vital lifeline for PARCS, ensuring we can continue to support survivors of domestic abuse and sexual violence for another year. We are incredibly grateful to the grateful to Police and Crime Commissioner Donna Jones,

Portsmouth City Council, PCC and The National Lottery, for recognising the importance of our work and stepping in to help.

“However, the demand for our services continues to rise, and we must secure sustainable, long-term funding to ensure we can continue meeting the needs of our community and expanding our reach to help even more people.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Commenting, Portsmouth South MP Stephen Morgan said: “I am delighted that PARCS has secured funding to continue providing their vital services to Portsmouth people in need.

“As a long-term supporter of PARCS, I was pleased to meet with them and play my part in supporting them through this challenging period.

“I will continue to work with PARCS to ensure the service continues to be supported so that those affected by rape and sexual violence in Portsmouth continue to receive the care they need.”

PCC Donna Jones said: “Ensuring that survivors of domestic abuse and sexual violence receive the specialist support they need is a priority. Without services like PARCS, too many survivors would be left with nowhere to turn, facing their trauma alone. I was determined to ensure that didn’t happen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“PARCS is a lifeline for so many, and this funding means they can continue their vital work supporting those in desperate need. No survivor should be left without the help they deserve, and I remain committed to working with partners to secure long-term solutions that help victims rebuild their lives.”

Councillor Steve Pitt, leader of Portsmouth City Council said: “I am delighted that we have been able to support PARCS so that they can continue their vital work in Portsmouth. They support some of our most vulnerable residents at a time of crisis in their lives and their support is invaluable to those individuals. Long may that continue.”

Future funding needed

Despite this funding success, the long-term future of PARCS remains uncertain. A National Audit Office report recently found that violence against women and girls remains a significant issue, affecting at least one in twelve women annually.

While celebrating this funding, PARCS is urging for further financial support beyond March 2026.

Lisa Platts concluded: “We urge local stakeholders, businesses, and funders to come together to help us continue providing life-changing support to survivors in Portsmouth and beyond.”