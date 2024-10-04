A survey found the structural repairs were essential to stop matters from getting worse at Staunton Farm Gothic Library, in Middle Park Way, Havant. It was built in 1832 by Sir George Thomas Staunton, a sinologist, politician, and key figure in the early nineteenth century.

As a result of a structural inspection that raised concerns about the main roof support beam and the internal masonry above the internal arch windows, the Hampshire County Council conservation team carried out a more extensive survey. It found that conservation works needed to be carried out to reduce water getting inside the library, causing decay.

Works started in September 2024 with external scaffolding and internal tower access being built, and it was discovered that structural repairs needed to be made to repair “significant” cracks in the parapet wall. It was also found the chimney needed to be adapted to prevent water penetration and ensure good water circulation. Repairs of loose render will also be carried out to reduce the risk of falling masonry.

Loose glass windows will also be secured, and the facade render and window glazing will be lightly cleaned to remove moss and algae.

The popular Staunton Farm visitor attraction includes a maze, glass house, gardens, children’s play facilities, a café, and many animals and sits adjacent to Staunton Country Park.

Sir George Thomas Staunton bought Leigh Park House in 1819 and the estate was made up of 828 acres, of which 420 were parkland and 408 were arable, meadows and thickets. Staunton continued to add to the estate with further purchases, including Havant Farm in 1821 and Bedhampton Farm in 1832.

He began widening the house in 1819, adding a clock tower, a spare coachhouse, and a harness room with a servants’ room, all designed by Lewis Vulliamy. Later, in 1832, the library was built with a connecting corridor to the house, which is now a grade II-listed building.

1 . Gothic Library Staunton Farm Gothic Library. Image: Hampshire County Council Photo: Hampshire County Council Photo Sales

2 . Gothic Library Damp masonry. Image: Hampshire County Council Photo: Hampshire County Council Photo Sales

3 . Gothic Library Significant crack through the parapet wall and coping. Image: Hampshire County Council Photo: Hampshire County Council Photo Sales