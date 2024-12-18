Decision made on controversial Bransbury Park leisure centre plans
Portsmouth City Council’s planning committee unanimously approved the plans for a 25-metre swimming pool, a learner pool, a gym, fitness studios, new changing facilities, a new five-a-side pitch, a multi-use games area and a new playground.
Work on the project began in 2020, and since then has undergone various changes in response to feedback both from the public and Sport England.
Councillor Steve Pitt, leader of the council, said "a lot of hard work” has gone into the project “but we are very happy with the result”.
He stressed the importance of providing up-to-date leisure facilities that are “fit for purpose for resident need”.
He emphasised the excitement felt by local schools towards the new learner pool who are “champing at the bit” to help their pupils learn to swim including a school that caters to pupils with learning and physical disabilities.
The plans have been long contested by local campaigners who object to the demolition of the historic Eastney Swimming Pool and argue it should be redeveloped in favour of the Bransbury project.
Cllr Pitt reasserted that the Eastney swimming pool is at the end of its serviceable life and is permanently closed. However, the council will consult residents on what to do with the site next year, with the council preferring a watersports hub.
Cllr Pitt stated “categorically” that the Eastney site will not be sold to a developer.
Kevin Gardner, part of the Eastney Pool Redevelopment campaign, said he was “appalled” at the decision and pointed out that the majority of comments on the planning application opposed the project.
The project will begin with the construction of a new playground, expected to be finished by summer 2025, followed by the start of the main building’s construction. The council anticipates installing hoardings for the new building in autumn 2025, with construction commencing soon after.
