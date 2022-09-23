The proposed development comprises three blocks of flats, all being four storeys with a mixture of one and two-bedroom apartments.

If approved, construction would take place on a brownfield site on Bartons Road, Havant which was used by Scottish and Southern Energy.

Flats planned for Bartons Road in Havant

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Planning documents, on the Havant Borough Council planning portal, state the development would make ‘more efficient’ use of the brownfield site while providing a ‘modern, fir-for-purpose accommodation’.

‘The scheme has been carefully conceived to ensure that it responds positively to local character and makes the optimal use of land, in line with the requirements of the national planning policy framework.

‘The scheme has been carefully designed to maintain a good relationship with neighbouring properties and achieve a positive assimilation into the street scene.’

The design of the building was described as ‘appropriate to the locality and a clear enhancement compared with the previous building on the site’.

Of the 175 units, 34 units will have affordable rent and 18 would be intermediate/shared ownership.

31 comments have been made on the application by residents and community groups, objecting on the grounds of traffic congestion and ecological impacts.

One comment read: ‘I have been following this consultation from the very beginning, and despite the constant complaints posted here by the locals I cannot see any significant changes done by the developers, they want to build massive buildings to fill them up as much as possible without any consideration of parking needed, health issues, pollution, vandalism, etc.

‘Very nice houses are being built around Bartons Road, usually 2/4 floors, nicer, greener but the monstrosities proposed here are a real eyesore for the area and a clear reflection of what greedy developers want.’

Another read: ‘Bartons Road is already heavily congested now from morning to night especially with the recent developments opposite the cremation area which is only a few per cent complete. Lorries, cars, bikes, you name it have all increased significantly.’