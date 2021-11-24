Demand made that developers should build zero-carbon homes in Hampshire

East Hampshire District Council is seeking the highest possible environmental standards in their local development plan.

If it is approved by planning inspectors in 2023, it will empower the council to ensure all future developments are cost-effective, zero-carbon homes.

Council leader Richard Millard said today’s homes should be built to meet tomorrow’s challenges.

East Hampshire council wants to make a rule that all new homes should be carbon-neutral

‘It is ridiculous that homes being built now will need to be retrofitted with energy-saving measures in 10 or 15 years’ time.’ he said.

‘Our new Local Plan will be a ‘greenprint’ for the district. It will set the highest possible standards in sustainable house-building and empower us to demand developers meet those standards.

‘Thinking green will be our daily routine. We want to weave it into everything the council does so that every service weighs its impact on the climate as carefully as it considers its budgets and resources.

‘Energy-efficient homes have a lower carbon footprint and are cheaper and more comfortable for our residents to live in.

‘The government’s national planning policies do not go far enough, so we will demand more.

‘We know it’s not easy to achieve, but if the government is serious about stopping climate change they should support our Local Plan and help us build zero-carbon homes in East Hampshire.’

So far only Oxford City Council and The Greater Cambridge planning authority are consulting on zero-carbon homes policy in England.

Nicholas Sebley, from the Portsmouth Climate Alliance, said: 'Burning gas to heat our homes must end.

'It is possible to build homes that capture the heat from the sun, our bodies and household appliances using triple glazing, thick walls and well-insulated doors and roofing.

'This leads to warm houses, with much lower heating bills and -combined with PV solar and heat pumps- virtually no carbon emissions.