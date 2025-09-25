Gosport waterfront is set to be transformed with the former bus station transformed into a new public park to create an attractive “gateway” into the borough, providing a welcoming focal point for residents and visitors alike.

Demolition work was due to begin in the summer but was delayed as a result of nesting birds, but contractors PMC Construction & Development Services are now on site and have begun to sweep away the Bus Station following the creation nearby of its replacement last year. The work is expected to be completed by the end of October.

The works coincide with the submission of a planning application for the creation of a new building to house eateries, as well as a roof terrace and new ticket office for the Gosport Ferry. Plans also include new landscaping for the area, as well as improvements to the nearby public toilets.

Proposals include:

A new purpose-built performance structure at the heart of the park to host live events

A low-rise building on the western edge, accommodating cafés and bars

New and improved public toilets, including a fully accessible Changing Places facility

A modern ferry ticket kiosk

New bicycle repair concession

Total of 20 new trees planted – six more than the number currently on site

Watch the video embedded in this story to hear more about the plans from Councillor Peter Chegwyn, leader of Gosport Borough Council.

The initial landscaping will begin next month and will be finished by February 2026, with a new grassy area created, low evergreen shrubs and flower bulbs planted along the promenade edge, a resin-bound gravel pathway created to connect the promenade with the walkway from the High Street, and a circular base created to support a future performance space.

Then, if planning permission is granted, then works are expected to begin on the new business units in early December for a July 2026 completion - with units available for occupation/fit out from May 2026 onwards.

