News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
‘Awful’ BBC royal correspondent Nicholas Witchell retires
Hospital probed for corporate manslaughter after Lucy Letby murders
A-levels and T Levels to be scrapped, Rishi Sunak announces
Bus crash in Venice kills 21 and leaves dozens injured
Tesco pledges ‘affordable Christmas’ as profits soar
Dog destroyed after attack leaves man seriously injured

Detailed plans to build 90 homes land on Stubbington Gap are submitted for approval despite concerns

Fareham planners will revisit proposals for 90 new homes on land within the Stubbington Gap – which has sparked objection from a local MP.
By Toby Paine
Published 4th Oct 2023, 22:26 BST- 2 min read
Updated 4th Oct 2023, 22:26 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Bargate and Vivid Homes have submitted a reserved matters application to Fareham Borough Council for the construction of 90 homes with public open spaces and associated infrastructure. The project outline was approved on appeal by government inspectors after the council failed to determine the application in time – now the developers need permission for the layout, scale and appearance of the development. If approved, the development will provide a mixture of one, two, three and four-bedroom houses “set within a landscaped setting”.

Planning documents, submitted by the applicant, state: “Our proposal is to create a new development that integrates within the surrounding environment.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Ultimately the proposed will realise a development that meets future housing needs, including much-needed affordable housing to provide a balanced, sustainable community.

Newgate Lane homesNewgate Lane homes
Newgate Lane homes
Most Popular

“The design provides family homes and apartments on the site and still achieves a well-considered and attractive environment, balancing efficient use of the site with good place making.”

It adds the development would provide open spaces which include habitat areas and a playground.

ALSO READ: Plans for 225 new homes on controversial site in Fareham

The application has received 30 comments from the public, all in objection to the project, one of which was written by Gosport MP Caroline Dinenage.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

She said: “Whilst the application was opposed by local residents, Fareham Borough Council, Gosport Borough Council and not a part of existing or emerging local plans, I do accept that outline permission was granted at appeal.

“While the applicant seeks to ‘Safeguarding and enhancing the existing landscape framework’, I cannot agree that building on a field, which is part of our vital strategic gap, into a housing estate is safeguarding our local green spaces.

“The applicant also states ‘The site access must be carefully designed to minimise any impact’ However I strongly believe that access to this development via Brookers Lane is extremely dangerous.

“Additionally, I am further concerned about the pressures that this development would further put on our already full schools, Dental Practices and GP Surgeries.”

Related topics:Fareham