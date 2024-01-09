A scheme to build more than 100 new homes in Fareham won’t be going ahead after the developer pulled out of appealing the decision to block plans.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

After being refused outline planning permission for 109 houses in Wallington, Vistry Group PLC was set to appeal to the planning inspectorate to try and get the decision overturned. But the inquiry, due to take place on January 23, won’t now go ahead.

The proposed site is 5.6 hectares and lies adjacent to Pinks Hill to the west and the A27 to the east and south sides. Planning for this site, which proposed 40 per cent affordable housing, was refused on March 17 and the developers, known regionally as Drew Smith, withdrew the appeal on December 18.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The affordable homes would have been split between first homes, affordable rented and shared ownership. The plans also suggest room for larger family homes, smaller first-time homes and potentially some apartments.

Wallington Fareham Masterplan

Fareham Borough Council refused the application (P/22/0363/OA) on 13 points such as planners’ belief the proposal failed to protect and enhance biodiversity, the houses would be too near to commercial traffic and industrial uses, especially the Suez waste recycling station, and there was not a good enough travel plan to reduce dependency on car travel. There were also a further 47 issues listed by council planners which would have needed satisfying for permission to be granted.

The planning officer said: “The provision of residential development in this location would be contrary to adopted Local Plan policies which seek to prevent additional residential development in the countryside. The proposed development would be harmful to the landscape character, appearance and function of the countryside.”