Developer backs out of fighting decision to block major new housing estate in Fareham

A scheme to build more than 100 new homes in Fareham won’t be going ahead after the developer pulled out of appealing the decision to block plans.
By Noni Needs
Published 9th Jan 2024, 22:15 GMT
Updated 9th Jan 2024, 22:15 GMT
After being refused outline planning permission for 109 houses in Wallington, Vistry Group PLC was set to appeal to the planning inspectorate to try and get the decision overturned. But the inquiry, due to take place on January 23, won’t now go ahead.

The proposed site is 5.6 hectares and lies adjacent to Pinks Hill to the west and the A27 to the east and south sides. Planning for this site, which proposed 40 per cent affordable housing, was refused on March 17 and the developers, known regionally as Drew Smith, withdrew the appeal on December 18.

The affordable homes would have been split between first homes, affordable rented and shared ownership. The plans also suggest room for larger family homes, smaller first-time homes and potentially some apartments.

Wallington Fareham MasterplanWallington Fareham Masterplan
Fareham Borough Council refused the application (P/22/0363/OA) on 13 points such as planners’ belief the proposal failed to protect and enhance biodiversity, the houses would be too near to commercial traffic and industrial uses, especially the Suez waste recycling station, and there was not a good enough travel plan to reduce dependency on car travel. There were also a further 47 issues listed by council planners which would have needed satisfying for permission to be granted.

The planning officer said: “The provision of residential development in this location would be contrary to adopted Local Plan policies which seek to prevent additional residential development in the countryside. The proposed development would be harmful to the landscape character, appearance and function of the countryside.”

The plans showed access would have been from Pinks Hill, with the scheme including landscaping, drainage infrastructure, acoustic fencing and improvements to Pinks Hill Road and Military Road. The Local Democracy Reporting Service on behalf of The News asked Vistry Group why the appeal, reference APP/A1720/W/23/3329593, was withdrawn and if there are plans to re-submit a new planning application, but it did not respond.

