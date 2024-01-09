A council boss has hit out at drivers moaning about car park charges in Fareham because they’ve been frozen for 15 years.

Osborn Road multi-storey car park in Fareham which is being demolished Picture: Sarah Standing (080124-4466)

The comments came from Fareham Borough Council’s deputy executive leader as councillors agreed not to increase fees. At the Fareham Borough Council executive meeting on January 8, deputy executive leader Councillor Simon Martin said he gets cross when he reads on social media people criticising the town centre and parking charges.

He said that’s because car parking fees have been ‘frozen’ since 2010. He said: “People seem to either forget that or just ignore that because it’s not conducive to some vitriolic argument they want to put forward.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Car parking in Fareham costs £1 per hour for a maximum of 10 hours at Ferneham Hall, Civic Way North and South, Palmerston Avenue and Civic Offices. Coastal parking fees introduced in August 2021 are £1.10 per hour at Hove To; Meon Shore; Monks Hill; Passage Lane; Portchester Castle: Salterns; Shore road; Swanwick Shore Lane. Charging at Wicor Car Park was controversially introduced in August 2023. There are coastal season ticket options of £145 with a concession rate of £95 for Fareham residents.

At the meeting, the council also agreed to change the name of Wicor Recreation Car Park to Wicor Car Park, and Ferneham Hall Car Park will become the Fareham Live Car Park. The multi-storey car park in Osborn Road built in 1973, providing 800 pay-on-foot parking spaces over six decks is now closed. It provided 40 per cent of the town centre parking spaces and will be demolished turning it into a surface car park.