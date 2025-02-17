Developers have won the right to build 29 houses near a Hampshire village after three attempts.

Fareham Borough Council’s planning committee has granted housebuilder Foreman Homes outline planning permission to build up to 29 two and 2.5-storey houses on land east of North Wallington – despite objections from neighbouring residents.

First plans were refused by the committee and then also refused at appeal in 2022. Revised plans were submitted in September 2024 but deferred over road safety concerns from the councillors.

Developers have won the right to build 29 houses in Wallington, Fareham | A builder wearing a toolbelt

The main stumbling block has been the narrow country lane that gives access to the site called North Wallington Road that is liable to flooding, has no footpath, is in a poor state, and gets overgrown by vegetation. The committee members were concerned when they dismissed plans in September over pedestrian, cyclist and car safety along the road with no footpath.

The latest committee meeting on February 12 heard from the developers’ transport assessor Stuart Morton with the revised plans despite the fact he said the road has low-speed traffic and not much of it.

Now, North Wallington will have a two-metre footpath running along the northern side of the road. New plans include three 9.5 by 14-metre passing bays. A footpath with dropped kerbs and posts to prevent pedestrians from vehicle encroachment on the raised pavement will provide a safe refuge for pedestrians, said the council officer.

Committee members believe this is all necessary to future-proof the safety of the children who will live at the new site needing to get to school. Hampshire County Council’s children services predicts there will be nine primary and six secondary school-age children needing to attend Harrison Primary School and Cams Hill Secondary School in Portchester.

The developer will also contribute £15,000 towards the cost of additional cycle and scooter storage at the schools.

The other parking issue is for Riverdale Cottage residents, which could not stop planning permission being given but has not been resolved.

The Riverdale Cottage residents live opposite the new development and park on the road. Once the new access is built, they will not be able to park on the road because they will be too close to the junction. According to the Highway code, cars must be parked 10 metres away from a junction.

The council officer said that Hampshire County Council had approved of the house plans and not advised about the Riverdale Cottage residents’ parking. The meeting ended with no clarity on where they will be allowed to park in the future.

Councillor Gemma Furnivall (Lab, Fort Fareham) said it was disappointing the parking issues had not been sorted and “it would have put the locals’ minds at rest”.

Representing the Riverdale cottage residents, Denby Grant said would residents and their visitors be expected to park in Fareham and get an expensive taxi home.

There were 121 written representations, mostly objections which included concerns about increase in traffic, inappropriate location, access, noise, pollution, locality near motorway and fire engine not being able to access North Wallington said the officers report.

One resident said ”the North Wallington Road is already very narrow and nerve-wracking to drive” while another said “the road is already slipping into the river”.

A third said: “These houses are so unwanted for our village and all for the sake of making some money is disgraceful”.

A fourth added: “Building 29 dwellings and forcing access on this unsuitable road for more traffic and pedestrians would be a huge misjudgement.”

While access has been approved, matters such as how the homes will look will be drawn up and decided at a later date.