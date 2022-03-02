The 44-year-old has been resolute and dignified in the build-up to and through the early stages of the war.

He has remained in Kyiv, leading his country from the capital, despite U.S. offers to help him to safety.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Picture: SERGEI SUPINSKY/AFP via Getty Images

Elected in 2019, Mr Zelenskyy grew up in the Russian-speaking region of southeastern Ukraine.

During the crisis he has spoken to his people in both Ukrainian and Russian.

But prior to his political career, Mr Zelenskyy was an actor and comedian.

From 2015 to 2019, the year he was elected to lead his country, Mr Zelenskyy actually played the role of the Ukrainian president in the satirical comedy series Servant of the People.

He also participated in and won the first series of Dancing with the Stars (Ukraine) in 2006.

Mr Zelenskyy has also taken on the role of a character very familiar to audiences in the UK.

He provided the voice for Paddington Bear in the Ukrainian dub of the 2014 hit film Paddington.

In the original version the iconic character is voiced by Ben Whishaw.

