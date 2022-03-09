Portsmouth City Council completed the project which created 62 new on-street charge points – on top of 36 already in the city.

This was possible due to more than £200,000 being contributed from the Office for Zero Emissions (OZEV)

Councillor Lynne Stagg, Portsmouth’s traffic and transportation boss, said: ‘We've seen plenty of interest in electric vehicles locally, from both residents and the taxi and private hire trade.

Dozens of on-street electric vehicle charging points have been installed in Portsmouth. Picture: Portsmouth City Council.

‘We hope that the ability to charge outside your own home as a domestic user, or rapidly as part of your day as a trade user, will be a great incentive to join the revolution and reduce emissions further.’

The council has also installed a rapid charger for taxis and private hire vehicles in Stubbington.

Nine of these points are planned for car parks across the city including the Park and Ride, D-Day museum in Southsea, Cosham and the city centre.

The aim is to help people who drive for a living to also choose electric vehicles.

Cllr Stagg added: ‘When the time comes to replace your existing vehicle, we are making it easier for you to consider an electric vehicle, even if you don't have a driveway.

‘Whilst we understand they are not the complete solution for removing harmful emissions, they do produce much lower levels of pollution and have a place in making our air cleaner, alongside limiting unnecessary car journeys, taking the bus, walking, cycling or renting an e-scooter.’

New charging points were installed by the council’s infrastructure partner JoJu Charging.

Chas Warlow, from Joju Charging, said: ‘It’s great to be working with Portsmouth City Council to help residents and local taxi drivers charge their electric vehicles, with this leading ‘pay-as you-go’ solution across the city.’

Portsmouth is the first city install charge points on-street, using a pay-as-you-go lamp column supplied charging.

These are accessed via designated parking bays.

Many houses in the city do not have access to a driveway or garage, so cannot charge an electric car off the street.

Martin Hoy, a city resident who uses the charge points, said: ‘We took a leap of faith buying an electric vehicle, but I wouldn't go back.

‘We've become a one car family with my wife and I sharing the car.

‘When I don't drive to work I cycle instead.

‘I've also taken the car on longer journeys across the country and it's been easy to use and charge on the go.’

A full list of where the charging points are located in Portsmouth and surrounding areas can be found here.

