Dozens of new electric vehicle charging points installed in Portsmouth and Cosham with city becoming first to implement on street chargers
MOTORISTS will have more places to charge electric cars as more charging points have been installed in Portsmouth.
Portsmouth City Council completed the project which created 62 new on-street charge points – on top of 36 already in the city.
This was possible due to more than £200,000 being contributed from the Office for Zero Emissions (OZEV)
Councillor Lynne Stagg, Portsmouth’s traffic and transportation boss, said: ‘We've seen plenty of interest in electric vehicles locally, from both residents and the taxi and private hire trade.
‘We hope that the ability to charge outside your own home as a domestic user, or rapidly as part of your day as a trade user, will be a great incentive to join the revolution and reduce emissions further.’
The council has also installed a rapid charger for taxis and private hire vehicles in Stubbington.
Nine of these points are planned for car parks across the city including the Park and Ride, D-Day museum in Southsea, Cosham and the city centre.
The aim is to help people who drive for a living to also choose electric vehicles.
Cllr Stagg added: ‘When the time comes to replace your existing vehicle, we are making it easier for you to consider an electric vehicle, even if you don't have a driveway.
‘Whilst we understand they are not the complete solution for removing harmful emissions, they do produce much lower levels of pollution and have a place in making our air cleaner, alongside limiting unnecessary car journeys, taking the bus, walking, cycling or renting an e-scooter.’
New charging points were installed by the council’s infrastructure partner JoJu Charging.
Chas Warlow, from Joju Charging, said: ‘It’s great to be working with Portsmouth City Council to help residents and local taxi drivers charge their electric vehicles, with this leading ‘pay-as you-go’ solution across the city.’
Portsmouth is the first city install charge points on-street, using a pay-as-you-go lamp column supplied charging.
These are accessed via designated parking bays.
Many houses in the city do not have access to a driveway or garage, so cannot charge an electric car off the street.
Martin Hoy, a city resident who uses the charge points, said: ‘We took a leap of faith buying an electric vehicle, but I wouldn't go back.
‘We've become a one car family with my wife and I sharing the car.
‘When I don't drive to work I cycle instead.
‘I've also taken the car on longer journeys across the country and it's been easy to use and charge on the go.’
A full list of where the charging points are located in Portsmouth and surrounding areas can be found here.