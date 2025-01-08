Drayton residents celebrate new defibrillator after successful fundraising campaign

By Toby Paine

Local Democracy Reporter

Published 8th Jan 2025, 15:37 GMT
n/a
Residents of Carmarthen Avenue in Drayton are celebrating the installation of a new defibrillator after a successful fundraising campaign.

The funds were raised by residents during Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee and King Charles’ Coronation. However, the project hit a snag when they needed council permission and an electricity supply for the device.

Local councillors Spencer Gardner, Simon Bosher, and Hannah Brent stepped in to help, and now the defibrillator is successfully in place.

Cllr Garnder said: “The brilliant community spirit across Drayton and Farlington is exemplified by the fundraising efforts of the residents of Carmarthen Avenue.

“Residents in the Avenue take great pride in giving back to the wider Portsmouth community and their efforts in securing the installation of this lifesaving equipment are to be commended.

“Special thanks go to Dr Donna Glyde, who has been instrumental in securing the installation of the defibrillator”.

Defibrillators deliver a high-energy electric shock to the heart to treat cardiac arrest. Access is granted via a 999 emergency call, during which users receive a code to unlock the device.

According to the British Heart Foundation, over 30,000 out-of-hospital cardiac arrests occur annually in the UK, but fewer than one in ten people survive.

Each minute without CPR and defibrillation following a cardiac arrest reduces survival chances by up to 10 per cent. Prompt CPR and defibrillation are crucial for maximising a person's chance of survival.

The defibrillator is located at the top of Carmarthen Avenue on Portsdown Hill and is available to use 24 hours a day.

