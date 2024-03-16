WATCH: Gorgeous drone footage shows people using King George V playing fields during the day in Portsmouth
and live on Freeview channel 276
Drone footage from Marcin Jedrysiak shows the developed sports complex and people playing football during the day. The new football hub in Cosham opened in January of this year.
Portsmouth City Council, in partnership with the Football Foundation, developed the site - which is being used by the Hampshire FA on lease until 2039. The site was developed after a shortage of artificial grass pitches (AGP).
The site contains two 3G football pitches (one full size and one super-size), with the pavilion containing four changing rooms, two officials’ rooms, meeting rooms, a café, social space, outdoor seating, and a ‘Changing Places’ WC for people with limited mobility.
There are also four nine-a-side, six seven-a-side and 12 five-a-side pitches.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.