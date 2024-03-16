Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Drone footage from Marcin Jedrysiak shows the developed sports complex and people playing football during the day. The new football hub in Cosham opened in January of this year.

The King George V playing fields in Cosham. Picture: Marcin Jedrysiak

Two pitches at the King George V playing fields in Cosham. Picture: Marcin Jedrysiak

Portsmouth City Council, in partnership with the Football Foundation, developed the site - which is being used by the Hampshire FA on lease until 2039. The site was developed after a shortage of artificial grass pitches (AGP).

The site contains two 3G football pitches (one full size and one super-size), with the pavilion containing four changing rooms, two officials’ rooms, meeting rooms, a café, social space, outdoor seating, and a ‘Changing Places’ WC for people with limited mobility.