Councillors and Portsmouth Water are at loggerheads over the new Havant Thicket Reservoir and whether fears over drowning or the dam breaking and causing flooding is more important.

Havant Borough Council’s planning committee members had a meeting last week to sign off phase three of this complex reservoir project. The latest discussion is over the position of the valve tower for the Havant Thicket Reservoir and whether it should be built in a different place.

The valve tower is needed for access to the culvert, outlet pipe and valves, meaning water can flow in and out of the reservoir. But after geological investigations from Portsmouth Water’s partner Future Water means changes are needed over fears the embankment could collapse under the weight of water.

Developers now want to change the embankment so it is longer and wider with a gentler slope to handle the pressure behind it – but it means the valve tower would be 20 metres from the shore.

Work taking place at the Havant Thicket Reservoir site

The objections from councillors and residents come two-fold, with the valve tower now in the water and not in the embankment, they fear it would create drowning risk and “industrialise the look of the reservoir”.

Councillor Jonathan Hulls, station officer at Hayling Island Coastguard Rescue Team, said it is the lure of the tower that is the danger as children will want to swim around it and back.

He said: “The risk of the dam breaking is very minimal. Kids and adults alike will jump the fence and swim out to the valve tower.”

Cllr Hulls (Lib Dem, Hayling West) said the reservoir is meant to have a natural look, like a lake – it sits next to a grade-II listed park, Staunton Country Park and ancient woodlands. It looks industrial with the valve tower in the water, he said.

An artist's impression of Havant Thicket

Councillor Michael Lind (Lib Dem, Bedhampton) said: “How do we know what is the greater risk and more likely? Changing the footprint of the dam and failure of the dam would be tragic,” he said and asked if the risk of the bank breaking has improved or not with the proposed changes?

Last week’s meeting was abruptly suspended after a councillor asked for a revote on those changes after confusion about what the councillors were actually voting on.

A Havant Borough Council spokesperson said: ”Following the vote, a point of order was raised by a member of the committee. This resulted in the adjournment of the meeting. The point of order is being looked into and the council will brief members on the next steps.”

The meeting is due to be rescheduled and East Hampshire District Council has to agree its part of phase three plans.