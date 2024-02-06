Watch more of our videos on Shots!

As part of the budget-setting process, Portsmouth City Council has proposed £5m of spending towards helping people get around the city. The plans are being announced as part of the council’s capital budget plans which can be used for one-off projects and investments.

Cllr Gerald Vernon-Jackson, the council’s cabinet member for transport, said: “These plans can ensure we continue making journeys around Portsmouth better for everyone, however, they choose to travel. This funding will go beyond this financial year and we want to plan for our future, this is part of taking a longer-term view across all of our projects. Portsmouth is a compact city which brings both opportunities and constraints so it’s very important we make improvements wherever we can.”

Proposed improvements include the widening of a section of the shared path to the north of The Harvester

Part of the proposed improvements include widening a section of the shared path to the north of The Harvester on Eastern Road for cyclists and pedestrians. The plans will improve the safety of the route which, historically, has been an accident hotspot. Cyclists could benefit from better parking through the council’s cycle storage nomination tool and investment in pedestrian crossings is also proposed, making walking routes more accessible. Allocated funds to improve junctions and traffic signals should benefit all road users with a particular focus on ensuring safer journeys to schools and people with disabilities could see greater accessibility on routes and by increasing the amount of wheelchair-accessible taxis.

After consulting the public in September last year, the council identified residents’ top three priorities for investment in the city. Residents chose building new homes as their first priority, with green projects and walking and cycling improvements coming second and third respectively.