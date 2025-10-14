All of the main structures at the site have been demolished, with the main pool still visible under the rubble.

As previously reported by The News, the pool is being dismantled after being dubbed ‘obsolete’ by Portsmouth City Council following a report into its condition, with a new pool set to be included within the new leisure centre which will be built at Bransbury Park. The decision was taken much to the dismay of campaigners who instead called for the Eastney site to be refurbished.