Eastney Swimming Pool structures demolished as last remnants are swept aside for a new era - in pictures

By Kelly Brown

Editor

Published 14th Oct 2025, 12:09 BST

The last remnants of Eastney Swimming Pool are being swept aside as the demolition of the once-popular facility continues.

All of the main structures at the site have been demolished, with the main pool still visible under the rubble.

As previously reported by The News, the pool is being dismantled after being dubbed ‘obsolete’ by Portsmouth City Council following a report into its condition, with a new pool set to be included within the new leisure centre which will be built at Bransbury Park. The decision was taken much to the dismay of campaigners who instead called for the Eastney site to be refurbished.

The Eastney site has been earmarked as a site for a water sports centre, with plans set to be unveiled by the council shortly.

Pictures and video by Marcin Jedrysiak:

The demolition of the former Eastney Pool site is almost complete with all of the structures now gone

1. Eastney Swimming Pool

The demolition of the former Eastney Pool site is almost complete with all of the structures now gone | Marcin Jedrysiak

The demolition of the former Pool site is almost complete with all of the structures now gone. The pool itself is still visible.

2. Eastney Swimming Pool

The demolition of the former Pool site is almost complete with all of the structures now gone. The pool itself is still visible. | Marcin Jedrysiak Photo: Marcin Jedrysiak

The demolition of the former Pool site is almost complete with all of the structures now gone. The pool itself is still visible.

3. Eastney Swimming Pool

The demolition of the former Pool site is almost complete with all of the structures now gone. The pool itself is still visible. | Marcin Jedrysiak Photo: Marcin Jedrysiak

The demolition of the former Pool site is almost complete with all of the structures now gone. The pool itself is still visible.

4. Eastney Swimming Pool

The demolition of the former Pool site is almost complete with all of the structures now gone. The pool itself is still visible. | Marcin Jedrysiak Photo: Marcin Jedrysiak

