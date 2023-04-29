It was previously reported that the green home installation company was wound up under the insolvency act, owing customers, and Portsmouth City Council, tens of thousands of pounds.

The liquidator’s report, shared with the The News, shows the company has £4,114,683 in liabilities to creditors – the largest sum being owed to HMRC.

Stephen Ingram, the former director of Eco House Solutions, when he won a seat for the Conservatives on Fareham Borough Council last year

The report found that the company’s assets have no realisable value and that ‘there is not a prospect of money being returned to creditors’.

Stephen Ingram, 68, was the company director between April 20, 2018 to April 10, 2019 and from September 7, 2020 to January 2, 2022. He was also elected last May as a Conservative member of Fareham Borough Council.

In July 2021, Kerstin Wheeler commissioned the company to install an air source heat pump in her home at a cost of £14,355.50. After 17 months of inaction, the company stopped responding to her phone calls and emails.

She said: ‘I would be interested to know how he has managed to rack up £4.1 million in liabilities whilst having no assets whatsoever. Where has all the money gone? It doesn’t look as if I’m going to get a penny back.

‘How is it that a bankrupt person is disqualified from holding public office but the sole director of a forcibly liquidated company is not.’

The Government’s insolvency service appointed an official receiver, or liquidator, after Portsmouth City Council’s winding-up petition was heard in court.

A spokesperson said: ‘This is the standard procedure and their role is to realise any assets for the benefit of creditors (i.e. sell any company equipment, buildings, or secure money in company accounts etc).

‘The official receiver will also investigate the conduct of the company directors in the run-up to the insolvency, and if there is evidence of wrongdoing will refer them to the relevant authority for further investigation.

‘This could result in a disqualification or a criminal prosecution, or both.’