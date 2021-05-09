Election 2021: Full list of elected candidates for Hampshire County Council
Here are the full results from the Hampshire County Council election.
This was counted on Friday and means the 78-seat authority now has 56 Conservatives, 17 Liberal Democrats, three Labour with one independent and one member of the Whitehill & Bordon Community Party.
The Tories gained a seat, the Lib Dems lost two and Labour gained two compared to the make-up going into the election.
The count for Winchester City Council will be held on Monday, May 8 after a fire alarm disrupted Friday’s count.
Aldershot North
Alex Crawford (Lab)
Aldershot South
Bill Withers, Lt Col (Retd) (Con)
Alton Rural
Mark Kemp-Gee (Con)
Alton Town
Andrew Joy (Con)
Andover North
Kirsty North (Con)
Andover South
Phil North (Con)
Andover West
Christopher Donnelly (Con)
Baddesley
Alan Dowden (Lib Dem)
Basingstoke Central
Kim Taylor (Lab)
Basingstoke North
Jacky Tustain (Lab)
Basingstoke North West
Arun Mummalaneni (Con)
Basingstoke South East
Gavin James (Lib Dem)
Basingstoke South West
Stephen Reid (Con)
Bishop’s Waltham
Rob Humby (Con)
Bishopstoke & Fair Oak
Louise Parker-Jones (Ind)
Botley & Hedge End North
Rupert Kyrle (Lib Dem)
Bridgemary
Stephen Philpott (Con)
Brockenhurst
Keith Mans (Con)
Calleva
Rhydian Vaughan MBE (Con)
Candovers, Oakley & Overton
Juliet Henderson (Con)
Catherington
Marge Harvey (Con)
Chandler's Ford
Tim Groves (Lib Dem)
Church Crookham & Ewshot
Stephen Parker (Con)
Cowplain & Hart Plain
Prad Baines (Con)
Dibden & Hythe
Malcolm Wade (Lib Dem)
Eastleigh North
Tanya Park (Lib Dem)
Eastleigh South
Wayne Irish (Lib Dem)
Emsworth & St Faiths
Lulu Bowerman (Con)
Fareham Crofton
Pal Hayre (Con)
Fareham Portchester
Roger Price (Lib Dem)
Fareham Sarisbury
Seán Woodward (Con)
Fareham Titchfield
Sarah Pankhurst (Con)
Fareham Town
Pamela Bryant (Con)
Peter Latham (Con)
Fareham Warsash
Michael Ford (Con)
Farnborough North
Roz Chadd (Con)
Farnborough South
Adam Jackman (Con)
Farnborough West
Rod Cooper (Con)
Fleet Town
Steve Forster (Con)
Hamble
Keith House (Lib Dem)
Hardway
Peter Chegwyn (Lib Dem)
Hartley Wintney & Yateley West
Tim Davies (Con)
Hayling Island
Lance Quantrill (Con)
Hedge End & West End South
Tonia Craig (Lib Dem)
Itchen Valley
Jackie Porter (Lib Dem)
Lee
Graham Burgess (Con)
Leesland & Town
Zoe Huggins (Con)
Lesley Meenaghan (Con)
Liphook, Headley & Grayshott
Debbie Curnow-Ford (Con)
Loddon
Elaine Still (Con)
Lymington & Boldre
Barry Dunning (Con)
Lyndhurst & Fordingbridge
Edward Heron (Con)
Meon Valley
Hugh Michael Rawson Lumby (Con)
New Milton
Melville Kendal (Con)
New Milton North, Milford & Hordle
Fran Carpenter (Con)
North East Havant
Jackie Branson (Con)
North West Havant
Liz Fairhurst (Con)
Odiham & Hook
Jonathan Glen (Con)
Petersfield Butser
Rob Mocatta (Con)
Petersfield Hangers
Russell Oppenheimer (Con)
Purbrook & Stakes South
Gary Hughes (Con)
Ringwood
Michael Thierry (Con)
Romsey Rural
Nick Adams-King (Con)
Romsey Town
Mark Cooper (Lib Dem)
South Waterside
Alexis McEvoy (Con)
Tadley & Baughurst
Derek Mellor (Con)
Test Valley Central
David Drew (Con)
Totton North & Netley Marsh
Neville Penman (Con)
Totton South & Marchwood
David Harrison (Lib Dem)
Waterloo & Stakes North
Ann Briggs (Con)
West End & Horton Heath
Steve Broomfield (Con)
Whitchurch & The Cleres
Tom Thacker (Con)
Whitehill, Bordon & Lindford
Andy Tree (Whitehill & Bordon Community Party)
Winchester Downlands
Jan Warwick (Con)
Winchester Eastgate
Dominic Hiscock (Lib Dem)
Winchester Southern Parishes
Patricia Stallard (Con)
Winchester Westgate
Martin Tod (Lib Dem)
Yateley East & Blackwater
Adrian Collett (Lib Dem)