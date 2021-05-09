Election 2021: Full list of elected candidates for Hampshire County Council

This was counted on Friday and means the 78-seat authority now has 56 Conservatives, 17 Liberal Democrats, three Labour with one independent and one member of the Whitehill & Bordon Community Party.

The Tories gained a seat, the Lib Dems lost two and Labour gained two compared to the make-up going into the election.

The count for Winchester City Council will be held on Monday, May 8 after a fire alarm disrupted Friday’s count.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The count on Friday at Ferneham Hall in Fareham Picture: Habibur Rahman

Aldershot North

Alex Crawford (Lab)

Aldershot South

Bill Withers, Lt Col (Retd) (Con)

Alton Rural

Mark Kemp-Gee (Con)

Alton Town

Andrew Joy (Con)

Andover North

Kirsty North (Con)

Andover South

Phil North (Con)

Andover West

Christopher Donnelly (Con)

Baddesley

Alan Dowden (Lib Dem)

Basingstoke Central

Kim Taylor (Lab)

Basingstoke North

Jacky Tustain (Lab)

Basingstoke North West

Arun Mummalaneni (Con)

Basingstoke South East

Gavin James (Lib Dem)

Basingstoke South West

Stephen Reid (Con)

Bishop’s Waltham

Rob Humby (Con)

Bishopstoke & Fair Oak

Louise Parker-Jones (Ind)

Botley & Hedge End North

Rupert Kyrle (Lib Dem)

Bridgemary

Stephen Philpott (Con)

Brockenhurst

Keith Mans (Con)

Calleva

Rhydian Vaughan MBE (Con)

Candovers, Oakley & Overton

Juliet Henderson (Con)

Catherington

Marge Harvey (Con)

Chandler's Ford

Tim Groves (Lib Dem)

Church Crookham & Ewshot

Stephen Parker (Con)

Cowplain & Hart Plain

Prad Baines (Con)

Dibden & Hythe

Malcolm Wade (Lib Dem)

Eastleigh North

Tanya Park (Lib Dem)

Eastleigh South

Wayne Irish (Lib Dem)

Emsworth & St Faiths

Lulu Bowerman (Con)

Fareham Crofton

Pal Hayre (Con)

Fareham Portchester

Roger Price (Lib Dem)

Fareham Sarisbury

Seán Woodward (Con)

Fareham Titchfield

Sarah Pankhurst (Con)

Fareham Town

Pamela Bryant (Con)

Peter Latham (Con)

Fareham Warsash

Michael Ford (Con)

Farnborough North

Roz Chadd (Con)

Farnborough South

Adam Jackman (Con)

Farnborough West

Rod Cooper (Con)

Fleet Town

Steve Forster (Con)

Hamble

Keith House (Lib Dem)

Hardway

Peter Chegwyn (Lib Dem)

Hartley Wintney & Yateley West

Tim Davies (Con)

Hayling Island

Lance Quantrill (Con)

Hedge End & West End South

Tonia Craig (Lib Dem)

Itchen Valley

Jackie Porter (Lib Dem)

Lee

Graham Burgess (Con)

Leesland & Town

Zoe Huggins (Con)

Lesley Meenaghan (Con)

Liphook, Headley & Grayshott

Debbie Curnow-Ford (Con)

Loddon

Elaine Still (Con)

Lymington & Boldre

Barry Dunning (Con)

Lyndhurst & Fordingbridge

Edward Heron (Con)

Meon Valley

Hugh Michael Rawson Lumby (Con)

New Milton

Melville Kendal (Con)

New Milton North, Milford & Hordle

Fran Carpenter (Con)

North East Havant

Jackie Branson (Con)

North West Havant

Liz Fairhurst (Con)

Odiham & Hook

Jonathan Glen (Con)

Petersfield Butser

Rob Mocatta (Con)

Petersfield Hangers

Russell Oppenheimer (Con)

Purbrook & Stakes South

Gary Hughes (Con)

Ringwood

Michael Thierry (Con)

Romsey Rural

Nick Adams-King (Con)

Romsey Town

Mark Cooper (Lib Dem)

South Waterside

Alexis McEvoy (Con)

Tadley & Baughurst

Derek Mellor (Con)

Test Valley Central

David Drew (Con)

Totton North & Netley Marsh

Neville Penman (Con)

Totton South & Marchwood

David Harrison (Lib Dem)

Waterloo & Stakes North

Ann Briggs (Con)

West End & Horton Heath

Steve Broomfield (Con)

Whitchurch & The Cleres

Tom Thacker (Con)

Whitehill, Bordon & Lindford

Andy Tree (Whitehill & Bordon Community Party)

Winchester Downlands

Jan Warwick (Con)

Winchester Eastgate

Dominic Hiscock (Lib Dem)

Winchester Southern Parishes

Patricia Stallard (Con)

Winchester Westgate

Martin Tod (Lib Dem)

Yateley East & Blackwater