Electric charging points for taxis agreed by Portsmouth City Council

An electric charging point

Ten are set to be put in across four public car parks as part of efforts to encourage drivers to switch away from petrol vehicles.

A shortlist of sites across the city was drawn up in consultation with the trade but cabinet member for transport Lynne Stagg said it had been difficult with many unsuitable.

'Putting [chargers] in as many places as possible is one of our main aims,' she said. 'They're not exactly where taxi drivers would like them to be but that is largely for technical reasons such as there not being electricity suitable for rapid charging. But they will be reviewed if if they're not suitable or if they're underused.'

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Use of the chargers will be restricted solely for taxi drivers through the use of a 'smart card' with electricity rates charged at 'competitive' levels.

Cllr Stagg said the council would consider opening up their use to the public should there be low demand.

Then they will look at as it says in the the paper and looking into making available for other uses as well. But also undoubtedly more rapid charging units that go across the city at a later date.